Read full article on original website
Related
monmouthscots.com
Volleyball Sweeps Rockford in Home Opener
The Monmouth College volleyball team swept Rockford University 3-0 on Tuesday night to win their home opener and improve to 2-2 on the season. The Scots started fast and never let up, beating the Regents 25-16, 25-19, 25-18,. The Scots trailed just once in the first set as they hit...
monmouthscots.com
Scots Soccer Earns Draw at Principia
Box Score The Monmouth College men's soccer team started a four-game week with a 2-2 road draw against Principia College on Monday night. The game was played under the lights at Principia Upper School after originally being scheduled for a Saturday afternoon game. The Panthers took the lead early with...
Comments / 0