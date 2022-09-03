Read full article on original website
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
msn.com
Puppy's Cute Way of Rejecting Mom's Kisses Is So Darn Sweet
Resisting the urge to cuddle and kiss a puppy is the hardest thing in the world. Luckily though, when it's your own pup you don't have to resist it at all! TikTok user @carrilyne shared the hilarious, adorable, and totally relatable moment when she finally went in for a smooch on her new pup's head...and was denied. Her sassy Black Labrador puppy, Kimi, was not in the mood for affection, and she wasn't afraid to show it!
msn.com
Tiny Chihuahua's Response to Realizing She's Going on an Adventure Is Just Precious
There are perks to having dogs of every size, but owners of teacup pups tend to love how easy is it to travel with them. Luckily, some of those dogs love traveling, too! Just take a look at @pennythebluechi, an adorable little lady who cannot wait to accompany her parents on their latest adventure. By the looks of the video, they look just as happy to have her along!
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
dailyphew.com
This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat
Though cats and dogs might not be the most common animal friendship, that is exactly why one Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. cat herself. “
dailyphew.com
Famous ‘Hugging Dogs’ Have A New Family Member, And They Are Teaching Him To Hug
The hugging Instagram dogs Envy and Zain now have the cutest addition to their family – meet Trek the rescue puppy. The human mom of the beautiful dogs had been thinking about expanding the family for some time. She was on the look for a border collie puppy to rescue from a shelter when she heard about Trek. “Trek’s mom was surrendered two weeks before giving birth in November,” their human, Kelly Bove said. “I was able to follow along with the litter as the adorable puppies grew up, driving four hours to meet them at 3.5 weeks old and 6.5 weeks old, before bringing Trek home at 8 weeks.”
dailyphew.com
Woman Afraid Of Dogs Adopts One Who Is Afraid Of People And They Become Inseparable
Through a touching narrative that she published on TikTok under the handle ketophoria, Teresa Hwang demonstrated how love can triumph over all challenges. Before meeting Boo, the adorable little animal that entirely won the 51-year-heart, old’s she was terrified of dogs. After being bitten twice, Teresa, a special education...
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Seniors: Your Ultimate Guide
Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
msn.com
Dog Sitting on Owner's Lap During Flight Melts Hearts: 'Coming Home'
A dog named Enzo has gone viral on social media after its owner shared a video of him enjoying his flight home after the end of their vacation. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the dog's owner, under the username enzos.escapades, the Italian greyhound can be seen enjoying his flight on his owner's lap, looking relaxed as his owner pets him.
petpress.net
5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family
There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
dailyphew.com
Three Huskies And A Cat Are Best Friends, Now They Are Inseparable
A little over six months ago, nobody was certain if Rosie the kitten would live. However, thanks to Lilo the Husky, Rosie made a spectacular recovery and is now a happy member of the family. “We are three sisters who live in California and have been in love with animals...
msn.com
16 most affectionate cat breeds who love a good cuddle
PetsRadar's collection of the most affectionate cat breeds if you're looking for a new cuddle buddy. So you're looking for a feline cuddle buddy? Look no further than our most affectionate cat breeds list, which has 16 of the most cuddly cats you can possibly get. Of course, some of...
dailyphew.com
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They’re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Remember Harlow, Indiana, and Reese, the adorable doggy trio that we wrote about last year? Well, we thought it was about time that we caught up with the canine critters to see how they were getting along. And as you can see from these pictures, it looks like they’re doing pretty well!
msn.com
German Shepherd Ready for 'Spooky Season' Leaves Internet in Stitches
A German shepherd named Storm has gone viral for wearing a hilarious spider costume ahead of the Halloween celebrations next month, making the internet "laugh out loud." On Monday, the dog's owner, under the username brandonandstorm2, shared a video of Storm admiring his costume in the toilet mirror, with a caption that said: "Spooky season is near!"
msn.com
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video
TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
psychologytoday.com
Does Your Cat Like You?
In the presence of people they trust, cats express their relaxed state by slowly blinking, and sometimes by purring. Many cats develop a close relationship with their owners that has similarities to their relationship with their mothers. Cats may express their displeasure at strangers by hissing, arching their backs, elevating...
