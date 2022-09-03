Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
WYFF4.com
Pictures of suspect, 18, in Ladson, South Carolina, DMV shooting released by deputies
LADSON, S.C. — Pictures have been released of the man police say is wanted in connection with a shooting inside of a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles office. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive.
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County penny tax back on Nov. 8 ballot 2 years early
SUMMERVILLE — The penny tax is back on the Nov. 8 ballot in Dorchester County, two years earlier than expected. The one-cent sales tax referendum, a continuation of the 2004 penny tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Dorchester County. Although the current tax is on track to expire in 2024, the county council voted to put it back on the ballot early.
The Post and Courier
'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings
Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested two people for unlawfully carrying firearms in separate incidents along King Street in downtown Charleston over the weekend. The first arrest took place just before midnight on September 4th. Officers on patrol observed a man who they said appeared to be heavily intoxicated “stumbling northbound on the sidewalk” along […]
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
2 injured after argument leads to shooting at DMV in Ladson, sheriff says
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities said two people were shot following an altercation between at least two individuals at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Ladson. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the DMV was not a target of the shooting. He said it appeared there was some type of argument between at least […]
kiss951.com
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina
Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three arrested, deputy bit following pursuit in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was injured and another fired a gunshot during separate confrontations with suspects from a vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Deputies attempted to stop a stolen Toyota sedan near I-526 and Paramount Drive shortly before 1:00 a.m., but the driver fled, leading […]
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in […]
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
Charleston Councilman says leadership responsible for deterring violent crime
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people are recovering after a shooting on King Street in Downtown Charleston over Labor Day weekend. Two people have been arrested following the event. City leaders say the incident highlights the need for an increased focus on deterring violent crime in the Holy City. Councilman Mike Seekings shared strong words […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WIS-TV
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
The Post and Courier
State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements
North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
Clothing dye spills from U-Haul trailer on Interstate 85 in South Carolina
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85SB Tuesday afternoon due to clothing dye spilled on the roadway.
How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
WJCL
South Carolina Boat Fire: Child, 3 adults injured, taken to hospital
A child and three adults were injured Monday when a boat caught fire in South Carolina. Crews said they were called about 2 p.m. to the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Highway 17 ICW Bridge in North Charleston. Fire officials said when they arrived, they found one boat in...
The Post and Courier
Police charge man in burglary spree targeting North Charleston businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — A police investigation has linked a man to a summer burglary spree targeting businesses that included supermarkets, restaurants and a bingo hall. Jarrod Randolph Green, of Summerville, was booked into the Charleston County jail on Sept. 6 on seven counts of second-degree burglary. At a Sept....
Woman airlifted after ATV crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to Trident Hospital suffering a serious injury following an ATV crash on Labor Day. Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a woman suffered a significant head injury after an ATV she was riding flipped over on a dirt road off Sunrise Road/SC-217 early Monday morning, around 12:30 […]
Charleston City Paper
Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past
In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
Comments / 1