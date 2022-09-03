ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County penny tax back on Nov. 8 ballot 2 years early

SUMMERVILLE — The penny tax is back on the Nov. 8 ballot in Dorchester County, two years earlier than expected. The one-cent sales tax referendum, a continuation of the 2004 penny tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Dorchester County. Although the current tax is on track to expire in 2024, the county council voted to put it back on the ballot early.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings

Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested two people for unlawfully carrying firearms in separate incidents along King Street in downtown Charleston over the weekend. The first arrest took place just before midnight on September 4th. Officers on patrol observed a man who they said appeared to be heavily intoxicated “stumbling northbound on the sidewalk” along […]
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in […]
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
ECONOMY
The Post and Courier

State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements

North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman airlifted after ATV crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to Trident Hospital suffering a serious injury following an ATV crash on Labor Day. Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a woman suffered a significant head injury after an ATV she was riding flipped over on a dirt road off Sunrise Road/SC-217 early Monday morning, around 12:30 […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past

In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

