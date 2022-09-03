Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
This Goldendoodle mix just wants to cuddle and watch TV with you
Meet the gentle Spark. She is a 7-year-old, 40-pound Goldendoodle mix who loves nothing more than snuggling with her stuffed toys and watching TV on the couch with her humans.
bhhschicago.com
8010 River Walk Drive #2E
Upscale, gorgeous open-concept condo. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen open for wonderful living/entertaining. Unit has 2 large Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms including Primary Suite. Granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Elevator building overlooks the Des Plaines River. Private Balcony for enjoying morning coffee and lazy evenings! Conveniently located in walking distance to downtown Lyons and short drive to Riverside. Landlord requesting credit score of 650 or above and 2 months of pay stubs. Credit and background check required for all adult residents of unit.
140-year-old Pullman House to add coffee shop upon re-opening
CHICAGO — The Pullman House at the corner of 111th Street and South Saint Lawrence has been in the Chicago community for over 140 years. When the mansion reopens sometime next month, it will do so with the Pullman Club Coffee Shop opening up inside of it as well. A mansion that once belonged to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022
Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
It's Getting Darker, Earlier. What Time is Sunset in Chicago?
It may only be September in Chicago, but the days are already getting shorter, the nights are getting already getting longer, and the mornings are already getting chillier. And, of course, the sunsets are getting earlier. On Aug. 8, the city of Chicago saw its final sunset of 2022 that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nadignewspapers.com
Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side
Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland’s Ware Ranch Steak House Welcomes Back Customers 2 Years After Fire And Looting Shut It Down
ROSELAND — Roseland’s only sit-down family restaurant is back and open for business after a two-year hiatus prompted by a devastating fire and looting. Judy Ware, co-owner of Ware Ranch Steak House at 11147 S. Michigan Ave., spent the past two years trying to get her and her husband Victor Ware’s business back on its feet. After dealing with construction delays and issues with insurance that stalled the process, the restaurant is open again.
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
bhhschicago.com
8858 S Francisco Avenue
Over 1800 SF of living space in this all brick Ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.1 bath and a full finished basement. When you enter this home you'll notice arched doorways and hardwood flooring in the bright living room. Proceed to the updated kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, plenty of counter space, undermount sink and a gooseneck faucet. All stainless steel appliances and bronze hardware complementing this updated kitchen. Modern plank flooring in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and new carpet in the family room and the finished basement. Recreation room and bonus room are great for entertainment and gatherings. There is also a utility room in the basement with ample storage space. The full bathroom features a pedestal sink and a bathtub with tile surround. There is white vanity and plank flooring in the half bath located between the family room and kitchen, which has a exterior access door. Freshly painted, new fixtures and hardware throughout. 2-car attached garage!
Car crashes through wall in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver downtown crashed through a parking garage wall.Part of the white Mercedes was left sticking out of the building. It happened around noon at Huron and State.No one was hurt but the car remains wedged in the wall.
beltmag.com
Fire and Brimstone in Southeast Chicago
Low-quality air is not low quality because it is somehow a rougher yet viable option; rather low-quality air has things in it that will get inside you and kill you slowly. A few years ago, I went on an international field trip to the industrial corridor of Chicago. I say “international” because much of this area, called Calumet, is only kind of part of the U.S. It’s a Foreign Trade Zone, a bureaucratic designation that lets commodities flow in and out of the country free of export licenses and tariffs. The members of my graduate seminar huddled on the edge of the Calumet River, a human-straightened industrial thruway. We learned that in 1848 the U.S. military permanently reversed the Calumet River in an attempt to drain Lake Michigan of the industrial waste polluting it. Our guide, the activist and artist Brian Holmes, pointed out a glowing yellow triangle across the water. From far away, it looked like a tiny Ansel Adams mountain in vivid neon color—a solitary, fluorescent dune.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise
CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
Uptown bird sanctuary project expected to evict homeless residents: ‘We just want a safe place to move’
Homeless Chicagoans — who live in Lincoln Park along DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Uptown — are expecting to be evicted this week as work gets underway on a bird sanctuary. A couple dozen people live in the park between Wilson and Lawrence Avenues.
fox32chicago.com
'The Chi' actor Barton Fitzpatrick robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: report
CHICAGO - An actor, most famous for playing "Reg" on "The Chi," recently found himself in the middle of a truly terrifying scene. According to TMZ, Barton Fitzpatrick was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Chicago. The actor was a passenger in a car, when someone slid into the...
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this September
The Harvest Moon signals the upcoming arrival of autumn. (CHICAGO) The Harvest Moon will be at its peak on September 10th in Chicago but will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman reported missing for almost 2 months
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago woman was reported missing Wednesday. Keyla Pinanjota was last heard from on July 12. She is 5'5", Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she's missing from the Logan Square area near Armitage Avenue and Pulaski Road. Anyone with information about Pinanjota's whereabouts...
Comments / 3