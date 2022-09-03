ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bhhschicago.com

8010 River Walk Drive #2E

Upscale, gorgeous open-concept condo. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen open for wonderful living/entertaining. Unit has 2 large Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms including Primary Suite. Granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Elevator building overlooks the Des Plaines River. Private Balcony for enjoying morning coffee and lazy evenings! Conveniently located in walking distance to downtown Lyons and short drive to Riverside. Landlord requesting credit score of 650 or above and 2 months of pay stubs. Credit and background check required for all adult residents of unit.
LYONS, IL
WGN News

140-year-old Pullman House to add coffee shop upon re-opening

CHICAGO — The Pullman House at the corner of 111th Street and South Saint Lawrence has been in the Chicago community for over 140 years. When the mansion reopens sometime next month, it will do so with the Pullman Club Coffee Shop opening up inside of it as well. A mansion that once belonged to […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Home Condo#The Ashland Fullerton#Fullerton Ashland
KISS 106

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022

Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bath, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side

Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Roseland’s Ware Ranch Steak House Welcomes Back Customers 2 Years After Fire And Looting Shut It Down

ROSELAND — Roseland’s only sit-down family restaurant is back and open for business after a two-year hiatus prompted by a devastating fire and looting. Judy Ware, co-owner of Ware Ranch Steak House at 11147 S. Michigan Ave., spent the past two years trying to get her and her husband Victor Ware’s business back on its feet. After dealing with construction delays and issues with insurance that stalled the process, the restaurant is open again.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

8858 S Francisco Avenue

Over 1800 SF of living space in this all brick Ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.1 bath and a full finished basement. When you enter this home you'll notice arched doorways and hardwood flooring in the bright living room. Proceed to the updated kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, plenty of counter space, undermount sink and a gooseneck faucet. All stainless steel appliances and bronze hardware complementing this updated kitchen. Modern plank flooring in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and new carpet in the family room and the finished basement. Recreation room and bonus room are great for entertainment and gatherings. There is also a utility room in the basement with ample storage space. The full bathroom features a pedestal sink and a bathtub with tile surround. There is white vanity and plank flooring in the half bath located between the family room and kitchen, which has a exterior access door. Freshly painted, new fixtures and hardware throughout. 2-car attached garage!
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
beltmag.com

Fire and Brimstone in Southeast Chicago

Low-quality air is not low quality because it is somehow a rougher yet viable option; rather low-quality air has things in it that will get inside you and kill you slowly. A few years ago, I went on an international field trip to the industrial corridor of Chicago. I say “international” because much of this area, called Calumet, is only kind of part of the U.S. It’s a Foreign Trade Zone, a bureaucratic designation that lets commodities flow in and out of the country free of export licenses and tariffs. The members of my graduate seminar huddled on the edge of the Calumet River, a human-straightened industrial thruway. We learned that in 1848 the U.S. military permanently reversed the Calumet River in an attempt to drain Lake Michigan of the industrial waste polluting it. Our guide, the activist and artist Brian Holmes, pointed out a glowing yellow triangle across the water. From far away, it looked like a tiny Ansel Adams mountain in vivid neon color—a solitary, fluorescent dune.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise

CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman reported missing for almost 2 months

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago woman was reported missing Wednesday. Keyla Pinanjota was last heard from on July 12. She is 5'5", Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she's missing from the Logan Square area near Armitage Avenue and Pulaski Road. Anyone with information about Pinanjota's whereabouts...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy