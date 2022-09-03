Read full article on original website
Solid play has Wildcats optimistic heading into Menifee Bowl
Noah Howard, shown here hauling in a touchdown pass, has been a star for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Paloma Valley football coach Zach Dilley didn’t hesitate to answer when asked what makes this year’s team better than last year’s. “You just said the...
RCC football team has too much for MSJC, 59-36
The Mt. San Jacinto College football team seemed to be in the game for 45 of the 60 minutes played on Saturday night in Riverside, but a late push by the Riverside City College Tigers gave them a 59-36 win. The Eagles were down just 10 at 38-28 early in...
For 11 seasons, Heritage has dominated Menifee Bowl
Heritage coach Andre Smith accepts the Menifee Bowl trophy from superintendent Grant Bennett in 2021. They call it the Menifee Bowl: Paloma Valley High, which opened as the city’s first high school in 1995, against crosstown rival Heritage, which has been playing football since 2008. This season’s game takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at Heritage.
Heritage, Paloma Valley to meet in Menifee Bowl Friday
The annual Menifee Bowl football game between Heritage and Paloma Valley high schools will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Heritage. Check Menifee 24/7 the next few days for pregame coverage leading up to the big game. Graphic by Kristi Jo Photography.
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it
Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting. A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it. A tough site to see and hear for resident Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head to look at us and almost as though asking for help, he lifted his paw up,...
Fairview vegetation fire spreads rapidly in Hemet
Smoke from the Fairview fire is seen from a neighborhood in southeast Menifee. (Photo by Laurice Hubka Johnson) Two people died and several structures were destroyed Monday in the Fairview Fire, a fast-moving fire in the county area of Hemet. The fire, which began around 2 p.m., had spread to...
Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave
Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!
Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
Christopher Garcia Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Van Buren Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
Rider Dead after Motorcycle Collision on Mockingbird Canyon. The accident occurred around 10:58 p.m., near Mockingbird Canyon. According to California Highway Patrol, Garcia was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck. The collision left the motorcyclist with serious injuries. Emergency crews arrived at the site of the...
Two killed as Fairview Fire continues to spread in Hemet
Two people died, one person was injured and multiple structures have been destroyed in the Fairview Fire, which continues to burn at a rapid rate in the county area of Hemet. The fire, which began about 2 p.m. Monday, has spread to 2,400 acres and is 5 percent contained, said Cal Fire officials this morning. An evacuation order is in place for south of Stetson, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east of State Street. Tahquitz High School is being used as an evacuation center.
‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire
A Coachella woman is recounting the moment her home went into flames. “It was so traumatizing and it was so real, when you look at the amount of damage, it really is unbelievable,” said Candice Elorie, Property and Event manager of the club. Last Monday, we reported on a fire near Tyler Street that burned The post ‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire appeared first on KESQ.
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
Fairview Fire: Evacuation orders remain in place after 2 killed in 4,500-acre blaze in Hemet
A wildfire in Hemet that killed two people and injured another has burned at least 4,500 acres, and thousands of homes remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
2 killed as Fairview Fire burns 2,700 acres in Hemet, prompting evacuations; 7 structures destroyed
Two people were killed and another was injured Monday as a wildfire in Hemet scorched more than 2,700 acres.
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Kay is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to turn west on The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases appeared first on KESQ.
Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour
HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Mira Loma in Riverside County, USGS says
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Mira Loma in Riverside County on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Evacuations ordered near Big Bear as Radford Fire spreads to 200 acres with 0% containment
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
