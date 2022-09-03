Read full article on original website
cityofmenifee.us
City Hall and Menifee Police Department Phone Lines are Currently Down
Due to a Frontier Communications service outage, Menifee City Hall and Police Department telephones are currently not working. City staff is working with Frontier to resolve the problem. 911 and Menifee's non-emergency dispatch line remain operational.
Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 9,800 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 9,846 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
Hemet Wildland Fire Kills 2, Destroys Several Structures, and Prompts Evacuations
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: A fast moving wildland fire that erupted in Hemet killed two people, destroyed several structures and prompted evacuations. Cal Fire/ Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of a wildland fire on Monday, Sept. 5, around 3:37 p.m. at Bautista Road and Fairview Avenue in the unincorporated county area of Hemet. By 4:23 p.m. Monday, the size of the fire was 20 acres and was battled by Cal Fire Riverside Unit at that time.
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,000 acres; extent of damage becoming clear
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,000 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.
Fairview Fire Burning In Hemet Kills 2, Grows To 2,400 Acres Overnight
The rapidly spreading fire brought mandatory evacuations and closed schools in Hemet.
Fairview Fire: Evacuation orders remain in place after 2 killed in 4,500-acre blaze in Hemet
A wildfire in Hemet that killed two people and injured another has burned at least 4,500 acres, and thousands of homes remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
Evacuations ordered near Big Bear as Radford Fire spreads to 200 acres with 0% containment
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
fox40jackson.com
California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour, evacuations ordered
Authorities in Hemet, California, said two people were killed and at least one other person was injured as the Fairview wildfire continued to rapidly spread. Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department provided an update on the fire late Monday evening, saying the fire had spread to 700 acres and was only 5% contained.
menifee247.com
Deceased adult male found in Wheatfield Park
A deceased adult male was discovered near the tennis courts at Wheatfield Park this morning, authorities said. Officers responding to the report of a person down discovered the body, according to Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez. The initial investigation did not reveal anything suspicious or criminal in nature. There is no danger to the public.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer-involved shooting under investigation￼
NEEDLES, Calif. – A officer-involved (OIS) shooting fatality is under investigation in Needles, California. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office reports the deadly incident occurred following a routine traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. A news release indicated that two officers determined that a passenger...
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
theregistrysocal.com
Weidner Apartment Homes Buys River’s Edge Apartments in Lake Elsinore for $64.5MM
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (September 6, 2022) – Kyle Pinkalla, managing director of Northmarq’s San Diego investment sales team secured the $64.5 million sale of River’s Edge Apartments. The 184-unit multifamily property, built in 2007, is located at 2088 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, California. Northmarq represented both the seller, Weidner Apartment Homes, and the buyer, an entity of Atlantic Pacific Companies, in the transaction.
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
Fontana Herald News
Man who was standing in traffic lanes is arrested for allegedly resisting officer in Fontana
A 37-year-old man who was standing in traffic lanes was arrested for allegedly resisting a peace officer in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 3 at about 5 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Fontana Station observed a pedestrian standing in traffic lanes on...
Riverside delays final vote on ordinance that would ban encampments along Santa Ana River bottom
The move to delay the vote on the encampment ban was welcome news to John Sevier. He's a case manager with the homeless outreach group Starting Over Inc. Sevier and his group have criticized the proposed ordinance and held a protest last week outside Riverside City Hall. Sevier thinks the...
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash
Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Burglars Set Up Camp in Yucca Valley Church
After breaking into The Yucca Valley United Methodist Church and stealing gift cards, burglars set up camp inside the building. According to a County Sheriff’s report, sometime between Monday, August 29, and Friday, September 2, unknown suspects broke into an office window of the church, located on Onaga Trail near Joshua Lane, and after entering the premises, set up a camp for an unknown period of time.
Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced today. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene. The crash happened when Paige The post Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash appeared first on KESQ.
