Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!
Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
palmspringslife.com
Desert Hot Springs: Where to Eat
Delve into craveable salads and sandwiches at Azure Palm Café along with an organic coffee and tea bar. There’s desert modern, and then there’s desert authentic — the kind of dusty, no-nonsense joints with dark walls and hay barrels that specialize in ice-cold beer and hearty roadside-style burgers. Dillon’s Burgers & Beers in Desert Hot Springs falls into the latter category and, known for late-night live music, has been a fixture on the scene since 1946. (People still talk about the time The Doors played here.) In addition to traditional burger patties, they prepare chicken and veggie options.
travelawaits.com
6 Benefits Of Booking Directly With Hotels
Let’s say your destination is Palm Springs, California. With over 72 Palm Springs preferred small hotels, under 50 rooms within Palm Springs, and eight other cities to consider in Coachella Valley, choosing your accommodations can get overwhelming. Perhaps, your first thought is to check third-party booking sites prevalent online today.
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
menifee247.com
Menifee students honored as county reading winners
Diego Barba is honored by County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Gomez in his classroom. Two students in the Menifee Union School District were honored last week as winners in a county-wide literacy contest. To participate, students accessed the Footsteps-2-Brilliance program to maintain and even improve their reading skills. County...
menifee247.com
County provides assistance for animals in fire area
HEMET -- Riverside County Animal Services responded to the Fairview Fire in the Hemet area on Monday evening and earlier today and assisted pet owners in need. The fast-moving and fatal fire forced some horse owners to release their animals to prevent them from being hurt or killed. Two people perished Monday inside a vehicle while trying to flee the area.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
Riverside Community Health Foundation Welcomes Neighborhood Healthcare to its Community Clinics
The Riverside Community Health Foundation (RCHF) and Neighborhood Healthcare have announced a partnership for Neighborhood Healthcare to assume operations of RCHF’s three Riverside community clinics: Eastside Health Center and Eastside Health Center, Building B located on University and Arlanza Family Health Center on Arlington to provide quality affordable medical, dental, and behavioral health services.
Fairview Fire Burning In Hemet Kills 2, Grows To 2,400 Acres Overnight
The rapidly spreading fire brought mandatory evacuations and closed schools in Hemet.
‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire
A Coachella woman is recounting the moment her home went into flames. “It was so traumatizing and it was so real, when you look at the amount of damage, it really is unbelievable,” said Candice Elorie, Property and Event manager of the club. Last Monday, we reported on a fire near Tyler Street that burned The post ‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Deceased adult male found in Wheatfield Park
A deceased adult male was discovered near the tennis courts at Wheatfield Park this morning, authorities said. Officers responding to the report of a person down discovered the body, according to Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez. The initial investigation did not reveal anything suspicious or criminal in nature. There is no danger to the public.
cityofmenifee.us
City Hall and Menifee Police Department Phone Lines are Currently Down
Due to a Frontier Communications service outage, Menifee City Hall and Police Department telephones are currently not working. City staff is working with Frontier to resolve the problem. 911 and Menifee's non-emergency dispatch line remain operational.
dotesports.com
Fire photographer streams Fairview wildfire containment efforts in California
While there’s seemingly a never-ending reservoir from which people find new streaming content, one photographer in California has found a unique one. 564 Fire, a fire photographer that frequently covers California wildfires, streamed his coverage of the Fairview wildfire last night. Originating outside of Hemet, California, which is located...
Santa Ana’s Street Vendors Are There For Community Members Year Round
Editors’ Note: Every year on Labor Day, Voice of OC profiles working people. This year, we showcase the voices of Santa Ana’s street vendors. On any given day, while driving or walking the streets of Santa Ana you are sure to find street vendors on a corner. Their bright rainbow umbrellas catch your eye, while the smell of their food and the sound of their horns lure you in for a snack.
Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it
Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting. A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it. A tough site to see and hear for resident Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head to look at us and almost as though asking for help, he lifted his paw up,...
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,000 acres; extent of damage becoming clear
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,000 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.
South Coast AQMD issues smoke advisory due to Fairview Fire
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended their smoke advisory until Wednesday, Sept. 7. due to the fire that is burning south of Hemet near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. As of this afternoon, the Riverside County Fire Department has been fighting the blaze that has burned over 4,000 acres and is 5% The post South Coast AQMD issues smoke advisory due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Banning appoints its latest council member
Banning's city council picked its final of three interviewees to fulfill the seat of outgoing Mayor Kyle Pingree. Tuesday morning Juan "Rick" Minjares, a Palm Springs city engineer who hopes to bring his experience and insight regarding infrastructure improvements, was appointed to the council. See the full report in the...
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
