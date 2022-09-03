Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN analysts weigh in on Clemson’s QB situation
DJ Uiagalelei took most of the snaps in Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech on Monday night before Cade Klubnik came in and led the Tigers’ final touchdown drive to put a cap on their 41-10 (...)
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: Clemson's biggest area of improvement? Team speed.
CLEMSON — So many changes for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson football program coming off a disappointing 10-3 season in 2021. Innovations included promoting a staff analyst, 37-year-old strategy whiz Wes Goodwin, to defensive coordinator. Who does that?. For the first time under Swinney, the Tigers hosted recruits on campus...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney discusses D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Georgia Tech win
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney knows there are areas that need correcting, but he was overall pleased with the play of his team during Monday night's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech to open the 2022 season. Swinney also got the first glimpse at re-energized quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star freshman Cade Klubnik, two players expected to be impactful for the Tigers this fall.
DJ Uiagalelei gets away with taunting after scoring touchdown
DJ Uiagalelei got away with some taunting after scoring a touchdown on Monday night. Uiagalelei scored late in the third quarter of Clemson’s opener to put his Tigers up 24-10 on Georgia Tech. DJ ran in a 9-yard touchdown on a QB draw from the shotgun. As he neared the end zone, he was staring at Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone, who was in pursuit. He continued to look at Stone well after scoring.
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: An ideal Uiagalelei/Klubnik Clemson quarterback controversy
ATLANTA — Merriam-Webster — a dictionary, not an NCAA Division II football program on a Big 12 team’s schedule — defines controversy as “a discussion marked especially by the expression of opposing views.”. The discussion doesn’t have to get personal or involve the throwing of...
RELATED PEOPLE
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Words About Kirby, Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs were the focus of some eye-popping comments from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Monday. The No. 3 Bulldogs’ 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon Saturday was the topic of conversation, and the ESPN analyst certainly had something to say about the Dawgs.
The Post and Courier
SLED investigates 2 on-campus deaths at USC
COLUMBIA — Just about two weeks after the start of classes, a student and a faculty member were found dead at the University of South Carolina. Agents from the State Law Enforcement Division were called to investigate both on-campus deaths on Sept. 2. The deaths were in separate locations...
FOX Carolina
Must watch: New country music family drama coming to FOX Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you love drama, world-class acting and country music, FOX has a brand-new show you’ll want to catch. “Monarch” is a multi-generational musical drama, portraying America’s first family of country music. Lead characters Dottie and Albie Roman (played by Susan Sarandon and...
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
The Post and Courier
Lofts in former Spartanburg mill to be completed in early 2023
SPARTANBURG — Converse Mill Lofts is on pace to be completed in early 2023, transforming a former textile mill into 173 loft apartments on S.C. Highway 29 east of Spartanburg. The main mill building was built in 1903 with additional buildings added to the site in the 1940s. Site...
WLOS.com
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)
Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
Comments / 0