ST. PETERBSURG — The two-plus years since Yonny Chirinos last pitched in the major leagues had been challenging. “Two difficult, long years — very difficult mentally,” Chirinos explained via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “A lot of negative thoughts come into your head when you’re in a situation like that. But, thank God, I never gave up.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO