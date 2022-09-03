Read full article on original website
Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Red Tails Classic II goes to Fort Valley State
Fort Valley State rose to victory on the legs of running back Emmanuel Wilson as it won the Red Tails Classic on Sunday. The post Red Tails Classic II goes to Fort Valley State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Top 10 teams: Auburn High, Opelika, Central all in state rankings
A top-10 showdown heads to Bulldog Stadium this Friday, and seven area teams in total are ranked in the latest ASWA polls released Wednesday morning. In the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings, Central-Phenix City is No. 1 while Auburn High is No. 2. Opelika is No. 7 and hosts Central...
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
Seale, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spencer High School football team will have a game with Russell County High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL
The Honda Battle of The Bands will return after a hiatus, but it is leaving Atlanta for Montgomery. The post Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
Alabama superintendent fights to remove Confederate school names
Three schools in Montgomery, Alabama, still carry the names of Confederate figures. Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown is fighting to change that. CNN’s Nadia Romero reports why renaming the schools is so difficult.
33 years later: Murder of Georgia woman remains unsolved, officials offer $8,000 reward
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 33 years later, an $8,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the unsolved homicide case of 59-year-old Evelyn Springer of Warner Robins, Georgia. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a person down on March 3, 1987, at 7:04 p.m. Officers found Springer unconscious, suffering from a head injury. […]
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Graduating classes from D.F. Douglass High School reunited in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Alumni of D.F. Douglass High School reunited Labor Day weekend. The classes from 1958 to 1998 gathered in Montezuma to celebrate history and success stories. The event has special appearances from Congressman Sanford Bishop, Commissioner Carl Oliver, members from the 1981 State Football team and more.
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia.
Bear Perspectives: Uninformed critiques of Macon are more harmful than you think
Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
Child from Warner Robins falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
Two men caught in weekend flash flood escape their car
MACON, Ga. — Alonza Crittenden and his friend Cameron Sellers fought hard for their lives this past weekend. On Sunday night, the two left Crittenden's home in Lakewood for a quick run to the store. As they were driving, they got caught in several inches of rainwater unexpectedly. Crittenden...
Semi-truck tires separate from big rig, tear through Georgia woman’s home: ‘Sounded like a bomb’
A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange, Georgia, says she's lucky to be alive after a set of tires broke loose from an 18-wheeler and plowed straight through her home while she was asleep.
LaGrange man strikes victim on the head with wooden 2×4 board, police say
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A dispute left one man with non life-threatening injuries after he was struck with a wooden board, according to The LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the incident on Sept. 6 at around 7:15 a.m. Investigation showed that Victor Mullins and his victim were involved in an argument over a […]
