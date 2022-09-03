ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Spun

Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
AUSTIN, TX
Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Top 10 teams: Auburn High, Opelika, Central all in state rankings

A top-10 showdown heads to Bulldog Stadium this Friday, and seven area teams in total are ranked in the latest ASWA polls released Wednesday morning. In the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings, Central-Phenix City is No. 1 while Auburn High is No. 2. Opelika is No. 7 and hosts Central...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
AUBURN, AL
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
mercercluster.com

Bear Perspectives: Uninformed critiques of Macon are more harmful than you think

Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
MACON, GA
WTVM

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery

Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
OPELIKA, AL
13WMAZ

Two men caught in weekend flash flood escape their car

MACON, Ga. — Alonza Crittenden and his friend Cameron Sellers fought hard for their lives this past weekend. On Sunday night, the two left Crittenden's home in Lakewood for a quick run to the store. As they were driving, they got caught in several inches of rainwater unexpectedly. Crittenden...
MACON, GA

