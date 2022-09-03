Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Seabrook, Toews, Kane, Dach, More
With the NHL set to kick off 2022-23 preseason action within a matter of weeks, there’s a lot for hockey fans to look forward to. Even skeptical supporters of a rebuild, like fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, can find comfort in the fact that the sooner this season gets underway the quicker the suspected onslaught can conclude. But before the Blackhawks hit the ice in anticipation of the struggles that are sure to come, there are still some offseason storylines worth mentioning.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Minnesota Wild
Boy, were the Minnesota Wild a fun team to watch last year. With superstar Kirill Kaprizov leading the way with his first 100-point season in the league, the Wild fought and clawed their way to a second-place finish in the Central Division. A sizzling 47 goals and 108 points came Kaprizov’s way and secondary scorers in Kevin Fiala, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman all had strong seasons, too.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Legend Brent Seabrook Moves Into Coaching
Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.
Comments / 0