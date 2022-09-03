SAN DIEGO — As reliever Ian Kennedy trudged off the field on Tuesday night — and as the San Diego Padres celebrated giddily down the right-field line — an already obvious reality was further hammered home. The Diamondbacks have work to do with their bullpen this winter. For anyone who has followed the organization for any period of time, this comes as little surprise. For years, the Diamondbacks have entered the offseason in need of late-inning help. In many of...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO