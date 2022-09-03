ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

uticapioneers.com

Women's Tennis Begins 2022 Campaign at Home on Wednesday

UTICA, NY - The Utica University women's tennis team will begin its 2022 season at 3:30 p.m. at home on Wednesday when the team hosts Russell Sage College. The Pioneers will conclude its week at noon on Saturday when they travel to Buffalo, NY to battle Medaille University. Last Year:...
uticapioneers.com

Volleyball Falls to Hamilton in Home Opener

UTICA, NY - The Utica University volleyball team fell in its home opener to Hamilton College 3-0 on Tuesday evening. Hamilton shook off a set starting service error and rattled off five straight points before eventually climbing out to a 16-5 advantage. The Pioneers cut the Continentals lead in half to 18-9 however, the visitors went on to take the first set 25-12.
uticapioneers.com

Volleyball Readies for Six Matches Over Five Day Span

UTICA, NY - The Utica University volleyball team will look to build off of its Saturday tri-match sweep with a whopping six matches this week. The Pioneers will open home court at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Hamilton College in its First Responders Match before traveling to SUNY Cobleskill at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The team will then take part in the North County Classic at SUNY Potsdam where it will battle Pratt and Elmira College on September 9 as well as SUNY Potsdam and Hilbert College on September 10.
WRGB

Saratoga Race Course wraps record-breaking season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Monday was the final day to catch a race at the Saratoga Race Course. As the season comes to a close, records at the track were broken once again. This summer, the track recorded record breaking wagering up to $870 million. This is also the seventh consecutive year of over one million in paid attendance. Pat McKenna, Vice President of Communications at NYRA, says popularity was at an all-time high this year all thanks to the fans.
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
NEWS10 ABC

Record track season big for local businesses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Syracuse

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers delivered some bad news on the injury front during his press conference Monday following the Orange's 31-7 home win over Louisville on Saturday in the two teams' season opener. (...)
Hot 99.1

One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville

The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
WNYT

Victory Christian Church hosts community backpack and school supply give-away

Hundreds of students are heading back to school better prepared, thanks to a community backpack and school supply give-away from Albany’s Victory Christian Church. Pastor Charlie Mueller says they’re trying to meet the current need of Albany’s families. To do that, they were handing back-to-school items yesterday...
earnthenecklace.com

Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?

Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Historic Troy (NY) Firehouse Needs More Repairs Than Planned

The City of Troy, NY will have to pay 45 percent more that it expected to repair its 133-year-old Troy Fire Station 6 at Canal Avenue and Third Street after the contractor discovered that water damage requires extensive structural work, TimesUnion.com reported Monday. The renovations at the firehouse, also known...
mylittlefalls.com

Think Local has 6th Annual Pizza Challenge on tap for September

Think Local Little Falls is ready to kick off the fall season with its 6th annual Pizza Challenge on September 15th. Mary Trombley, who is heading up the event, stated, “It’s on a Third Thursday in September, which this year, is early. But the kids will be back to school, and we’ll have sent home notices to them in their backpacks.”
