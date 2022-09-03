Read full article on original website
uticapioneers.com
Women's Tennis Begins 2022 Campaign at Home on Wednesday
UTICA, NY - The Utica University women's tennis team will begin its 2022 season at 3:30 p.m. at home on Wednesday when the team hosts Russell Sage College. The Pioneers will conclude its week at noon on Saturday when they travel to Buffalo, NY to battle Medaille University. Last Year:...
uticapioneers.com
Volleyball Falls to Hamilton in Home Opener
UTICA, NY - The Utica University volleyball team fell in its home opener to Hamilton College 3-0 on Tuesday evening. Hamilton shook off a set starting service error and rattled off five straight points before eventually climbing out to a 16-5 advantage. The Pioneers cut the Continentals lead in half to 18-9 however, the visitors went on to take the first set 25-12.
uticapioneers.com
Volleyball Readies for Six Matches Over Five Day Span
UTICA, NY - The Utica University volleyball team will look to build off of its Saturday tri-match sweep with a whopping six matches this week. The Pioneers will open home court at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Hamilton College in its First Responders Match before traveling to SUNY Cobleskill at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The team will then take part in the North County Classic at SUNY Potsdam where it will battle Pratt and Elmira College on September 9 as well as SUNY Potsdam and Hilbert College on September 10.
WRGB
Saratoga Race Course wraps record-breaking season
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Monday was the final day to catch a race at the Saratoga Race Course. As the season comes to a close, records at the track were broken once again. This summer, the track recorded record breaking wagering up to $870 million. This is also the seventh consecutive year of over one million in paid attendance. Pat McKenna, Vice President of Communications at NYRA, says popularity was at an all-time high this year all thanks to the fans.
Siena president to retire end of this year
Chris Gibson, Ph.D has announced he will retire as the president of Siena College at the end of this academic year. Gibson is the twelfth president of Siena as of July 1, 2020.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
Record track season big for local businesses
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
Beloved Schenectady Deli Closed After 33 Yrs Being Resurrected This Fall
It wasn't an easy decision for Modesta Moson and Anna DiCocco (sisters) to close their beloved italian deli, La Gioia back in June. They wanted to focus on resting and their health. La Gioia Italian Deli was a staple in Schenectady's Goose Hill neighborhood for thirty-three years. They may have...
Troy woman rescued after fall into gorge
New York State Police at Richfield Springs assisted Cherry Valley Fire with a hiker on September 3, around 5 p.m., who had fallen from a waterfall into a gorge. The hiker was a woman 32, from Troy.
Bad news for Syracuse
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers delivered some bad news on the injury front during his press conference Monday following the Orange's 31-7 home win over Louisville on Saturday in the two teams' season opener. (...)
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.
One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville
The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
WNYT
Victory Christian Church hosts community backpack and school supply give-away
Hundreds of students are heading back to school better prepared, thanks to a community backpack and school supply give-away from Albany’s Victory Christian Church. Pastor Charlie Mueller says they’re trying to meet the current need of Albany’s families. To do that, they were handing back-to-school items yesterday...
Best breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Glens Falls, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.
earnthenecklace.com
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?
Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
Rollover crash sends one to hospital
A rollover crash took place on First and Washington Avenues in the city of Albany Monday night.
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Historic Troy (NY) Firehouse Needs More Repairs Than Planned
The City of Troy, NY will have to pay 45 percent more that it expected to repair its 133-year-old Troy Fire Station 6 at Canal Avenue and Third Street after the contractor discovered that water damage requires extensive structural work, TimesUnion.com reported Monday. The renovations at the firehouse, also known...
mylittlefalls.com
Think Local has 6th Annual Pizza Challenge on tap for September
Think Local Little Falls is ready to kick off the fall season with its 6th annual Pizza Challenge on September 15th. Mary Trombley, who is heading up the event, stated, “It’s on a Third Thursday in September, which this year, is early. But the kids will be back to school, and we’ll have sent home notices to them in their backpacks.”
Classic cars, food and jazz coming to Lake George
Labor Day Weekend ends another tourist season, but things aren't about to go quiet.
