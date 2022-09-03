Officials say one person was injured after a crash Sunday morning in Green County after they say a woman from Lafayette County was allegedly on her phone while driving. Deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Office, New Glarus EMS and the New Glarus Fire Department arrived just after midnight Sunday to a crash on County Highway H in the Town of York. Officials found that 21-year-old McKenzie Scott of Woodford drove into a ditch and struck a culvert before hitting a utility pole. Scott’s car was towed from the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Scott allegedly caused the crash by looking at her phone. Scott received medical services after suffering from minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Department issued citations to Scott for inattentive driving and failure to maintain control of her vehicle. Alliant Energy arrived at the scene after the crash to repair the damaged utility pole.

