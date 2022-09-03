ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

New booster to target Omicron subvariants now available

FITCHBURG, Wis. – A new COVID-19 booster meant to specifically target the most widely circulating Omicron subvariants is now available in the Madison area, and more doses are expected later this week. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy received its Moderna supply last Friday, and on Tuesday morning the pharmacy received its...
FITCHBURG, WI
Classes begin Wednesday at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Classes began Wednesday for the start of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Enrollment numbers from the university’s official census are not yet available, but officials expect the incoming freshman class of around 8,600 to be the university’s largest ever class. As...
MADISON, WI
For the Record: Dane County sheriff on ICE information sharing policies; MMSD superintendent on staff shortages

FTR: Madison schools superintendent on crisis in staffing. Across the nation, schools are in crisis amid a shortage of teachers not seen in decades. The U.S. Department of Education earlier this summer said there were 280,000 teacher vacancies nationwide. In Madison, that storyline is similar: The Madison Metropolitan School District had nearly 600 vacancies at the beginning of the summer, and has started the school year with still more than 100 openings.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Miss Wisconsin welcomes UW-Madison engineering students back to campus

MADISON, Wis. — A day before students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison head back to the classroom, incoming students in the university’s College of Engineering got a welcome from a special guest: Miss Wisconsin. Miss Wisconsin 2022 — Grace Stanke, a nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison — spoke...
MADISON, WI
IRONMAN triathlon to return to Madison in September 2023

MADISON, Wis. — This year’s IRONMAN Wisconsin race is less than a week away, but competitors can now start preparing for next year’s race. The IRONMAN triathlon will return to Madison on September 10, 2023, IRONMAN announced Wednesday. The event will serve as the North American TriClub Championship race.
MADISON, WI
State Street Target evacuated Monday after bomb threat

MADISON, Wis. — The Target store on State Street was evacuated Monday after a bomb threat, Madison police said. Store staff reported that the threat was called in just before 7 p.m. Monday. The store was evacuated while police investigated the area. Officers did not find any explosives at...
MADISON, WI
Circle of Hands, Inc. brings free lunch to Brittingham Park

A free lunch was available Monday at Brittingham Park for anyone in need. Organizers with Circle of Hands, Inc. grilled and smoked ribs for their annual benefit picnic for the homeless. Those who stopped by could get a bite to eat and learn more about local resources that help those...
MADISON, WI
Madison Night Market to wrap up regular season Thursday

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday is your last chance to visit the Madison Night Market this year. The market will wrap up its regular season on State Street, rain or shine, which more than 90 vendors and a full evening of performances. The market is free to attend. Over 50...
MADISON, WI
Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
LaborFest returns after two-year hiatus

MADISON – Another event has returned to the capital city after taking a pause during the pandemic. On Monday afternoon, LaborFest ended its two-year hiatus, as hundreds showed up to enjoy live music, local food, and lawn games. However, organizers said that while fun and festive, the event holds a deeper meaning.
MADISON, WI
IRONMAN Triathlon to bring street closures to Madison on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. — The IRONMAN triathlon returns to Madison Sunday, with competitors swimming in Lake Monona, biking around Dane County and running downtown. While racers will be keeping their pace, hydration and energy levels in mind, drivers will need to keep road closures in mind to avoid any delays. The race kicks off at 6:45 a.m. and lasts all day.
MADISON, WI
OWI Charge After ATV Complaint Investigated

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 11 in Benton Township for an ATV complaint Saturday around 9:15pm. As a result, 38 year old Larry Knowles of Indianapolis was cited for Operating an ATV while under the Influence, ATV Intoxicated Operator’s Refusal to Provide Required Sample to Chemical Tests and Unauthorized Operation of an ATV on or in the Vicinity of a Highway.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Lafayette County Woman In Accident Near New Glarus

Officials say one person was injured after a crash Sunday morning in Green County after they say a woman from Lafayette County was allegedly on her phone while driving. Deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Office, New Glarus EMS and the New Glarus Fire Department arrived just after midnight Sunday to a crash on County Highway H in the Town of York. Officials found that 21-year-old McKenzie Scott of Woodford drove into a ditch and struck a culvert before hitting a utility pole. Scott’s car was towed from the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Scott allegedly caused the crash by looking at her phone. Scott received medical services after suffering from minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Department issued citations to Scott for inattentive driving and failure to maintain control of her vehicle. Alliant Energy arrived at the scene after the crash to repair the damaged utility pole.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
27-year-old shot, seriously injured on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot on Madison’s south side Sunday, police said. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Moorland Road at around 11:30 a.m. and found the 27-year-old outside. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that the shooting...
MADISON, WI
No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point

MADISON, Wis. — The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th...
MADISON, WI

