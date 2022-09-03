Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“Babes in the Woods” Identified After 7 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vancouver, WA
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Related
Portland State Vikings
Vikings Return Home to Host Hawai'i, North Dakota
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland State women's soccer team returns to Hillsboro Stadium this week for its final two home non-conference games of the season. The Vikings (1-3-2) will host Hawai'i (2-2) on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1:05 p.m. and North Dakota (2-3-1) on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 11:05 a.m.
nbcsportsedge.com
UTEP takes on New Mexico State as -14 favorites in a rivalry game
Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. New Mexico State at UTEP (-14): O/U 46.0. What in the heck? -14 points?...
Free Alien Ant Farm Concert, Family Activities at UTEP vs NMSU Pregame Party
It’s great to see a renewed interest by UTEP officials in producing a better overall game-day fan experience. This season, that includes a handful of home game pregame parking lot parties with live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. The next one is this Saturday, September 10, prior to the Battle of I-10.
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Eastwood vs. Pebble Hills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the week three 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Eastwood (1-1) will clash with Pebble Hills (2-0) on Friday at SISD’s Student Activities Complex (S.A.C). Eastwood is coming off its first win of the season. The Troopers secured a 63-35 win over Las Cruces High School at Eastwood last […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nmsuroundup.com
To Mask or Not to Mask: Half a year since New Mexico’s mask mandate lift
It’s been over half a year since New Mexico government officials and the NMSU administration made the decision to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate. With NMSU’s return to classes, most students have taken the opportunity to return to courses, campus organizations, and on-campus jobs without the requirement of wearing a face covering.
theprospectordaily.com
Heritage House is a UTEP hidden gem
Nestled in a grassy corner of the UTEP campus is a small white building that houses decades worth of the institution’s history. From “flowsheets” to merchandise to mascots, Heritage House is stocked with multitudes of memorabilia for the student body and general public to view. Located on...
El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
La Huevona Teaches Us How to Take Your Chico’s from El Paso to Chicago
Many El Pasoans are usually tasked with this very important mission: transporting Chico's Tacos to family members who no longer live in the Sun City. I feel like we've all been here at one point or another- whether it involved Chico's or not. My mom would sometimes export some Chico's Tacos to our family in Denver. It was weird, it involved dry ice and a ton of tape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Ready As The German Heavy Metal Band Accept Comes To El Paso
We're already passed the halfway mark of 2022 but we still have plenty of more shows coming to El Paso. And we have another concert announcement right now: the Germany metal band Accept. You might remember this gem back in the 80s. The song that became their biggest hit: Balls...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
KFOX 14
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
Car splits in half in crash in Lower Valley; three injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car was split in half after a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Loop and Carolina on Friday night. The Special Traffic Investigation’s preliminary report revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Arturo Jasso, was traveling eastbound on North Loop at a high rate of speed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling All KPOP Stans! The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an “In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo” on Saturday, September 10. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of local vendors. Visitors will […]
KVIA
El Paso schools stand in solidarity with Uvalde as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso area school districts are showing their support for students and staff with Uvalde CISD as they return to school Tuesday. Schools are asking students and staff to wear maroon and white Tuesday. Maroon and white are the school colors of Uvalde CISD. The small...
4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall
U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.
KFOX 14
Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
El Paso News
Bikes to share road in Las Cruces during safety event on Sept. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Velo Cruces, a non-profit that advocates for bicycling, is organizing a “Share the Road Visibility Ride.”. The event will be held starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla. The ride will last about a half hour. The...
cbs4local.com
Restaurateur wanted for restaurant services at County Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a vendor to enter into a contract for restaurant services at the Ascarate Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate Park. In 2021, the County of El Paso Commissioners Court approved the Parks and Recreation Master...
Comments / 0