Portland State Vikings

Vikings Return Home to Host Hawai'i, North Dakota

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland State women's soccer team returns to Hillsboro Stadium this week for its final two home non-conference games of the season. The Vikings (1-3-2) will host Hawai'i (2-2) on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1:05 p.m. and North Dakota (2-3-1) on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 11:05 a.m.
UTEP takes on New Mexico State as -14 favorites in a rivalry game

Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. New Mexico State at UTEP (-14): O/U 46.0. What in the heck? -14 points?...
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Eastwood vs. Pebble Hills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the week three 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Eastwood (1-1) will clash with Pebble Hills (2-0) on Friday at SISD’s Student Activities Complex (S.A.C). Eastwood is coming off its first win of the season. The Troopers secured a 63-35 win over Las Cruces High School at Eastwood last […]
To Mask or Not to Mask: Half a year since New Mexico’s mask mandate lift

It’s been over half a year since New Mexico government officials and the NMSU administration made the decision to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate. With NMSU’s return to classes, most students have taken the opportunity to return to courses, campus organizations, and on-campus jobs without the requirement of wearing a face covering.
Heritage House is a UTEP hidden gem

Nestled in a grassy corner of the UTEP campus is a small white building that houses decades worth of the institution’s history. From “flowsheets” to merchandise to mascots, Heritage House is stocked with multitudes of memorabilia for the student body and general public to view. Located on...
El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
Car splits in half in crash in Lower Valley; three injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car was split in half after a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Loop and Carolina on Friday night. The Special Traffic Investigation’s preliminary report revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Arturo Jasso, was traveling eastbound on North Loop at a high rate of speed […]
Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling All KPOP Stans! The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an “In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo” on Saturday, September 10. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of local vendors. Visitors will […]
Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
