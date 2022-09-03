Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandreddragons.com
#18 Cortland Defeats Rochester, 3-1
CORTLAND, N.Y. – The nationally 18th-ranked Cortland field hockey team scored goals in the first, second and fourth quarters and held Rochester to four shots to earn a 3-1 victory Tuesday night in non-conference action at the Stadium Complex. The Red Dragons improved to 2-0 with the win. The Yellowjackets suffered their first defeat, falling to 2-1. JuniorMadison Rice (Greene/Greene Central) and sophomores Jamie Snyder (North Syracuse/Cicero-North Syracuse) and Keirra Ettere (Mahopac/Lakeland) each tallied goals for Cortland. Senior Elizabeth Pratt (Saratoga Springs) recorded an assist. Freshman goalie Emma Morgan (Whitney Point) turned aside two shots.
cortlandreddragons.com
Missed Chances Lead to 0-0 Tie vs. Clarkson
CORTLAND, N.Y. – Despite holding a commanding 22-8 advantage in shots and creating several quality scoring chances, the Cortland women's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie versus Clarkson Wednesday night in non-conference action at a wet and slick Holloway Field. Sophomore goalie Kristen Spendal (Dumont, NJ) made three...
cortlandreddragons.com
Cortland Earns 4-0 Win at Swarthmore
SWARTHMORE, PA. – The nationally 10th-ranked Cortland men's soccer team scored a pair of goals in each half in earning a 4-0 victory at Swarthmore Monday afternoon in non-conference action. The Red Dragons improved to 2-1 with the win, while the Garnet dropped to 2-1. SophomoreMatt Shultz (Oneonta) scored twice to pace the Cortland offense. Senior Riley Williams (Watertown/South Jefferson) added a goal, and freshman Michael Ruggiero (Holtsville/Sachem East) scored his first career goal. Juniors Mateo Marra (Ossining) and Jason Lee (Middle Village/Xavier) and sophomores Hans Schumacher (Owls Head/Franklin Academy) and Yasin Choukri Wilton, CT) each chipped in with an assist.
cortlandreddragons.com
Zoe Staats and JJ Laap Named SUNY Cortland Athletes of the Week
Graduate student women's volleyball right-side hitter Zoe Staats (Buchanan/Hendrick Hudson) and junior football wide receiver JJ Laap (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) have been named the SUNY Cortland Athletes of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4. Zoe led Cortland with a combined 32 kills and had a .439 attack percentage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cortlandreddragons.com
Zac Boyes Selected to D3football.com National Team of the Week
Cortland sophomore quarterback Zac Boyes (Buffalo/Kenmore West) has earned a spot on the D3football.com national Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, after his performance in the Red Dragons' 48-28 season-opening win versus visiting Wittenberg University on Sept. 3. The D3football.com team consists of the best performers by position among...
newyorkupstate.com
Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair
Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
cortlandreddragons.com
JJ Laap Named Empire 8 Football Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Cortland junior wide receiver JJ Laap (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) has been named the Empire 8 Football Co-Offensive Player of the week for his performance during the Red Dragons' 48-28 season-opening victory versus visiting Wittenberg University on Sept. 3. He shared the award with Utica wide receiver Nate Palmer. Laap broke...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Is it November already?
An area of low pressure along a stationary front continues to feed a moist, Northeast flow across Western New York today. This type of weather setup is more typical in November around here but sometimes weather knows no calendar. As a result of the low stratus cloud deck, the thermometers...
Apple picking locations in the Twin Tiers
September has started and families are ready to head out for a fun day of apple picking. 18 News has compiled a list of apple picking locations. If you see a spot that's not on the list, let us know so we can add it!
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson both out for season following Saturday injuries
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson are both out for the season with injuries they suffered in SU’s season-opening 31-7 win over Louisville. Orange coach Dino Babers announced the news during his Monday press conference. “You’re talking about a guy who’s been...
Fatal high-rise fire on Seneca Manor Drive in Rochester
According to the Red Cross, staff members are assisting 18 people with housing.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Three Hundred Miles Away from Rochester, Some Heavy Torrential Rain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You know Western New York got some needed rainfall over the last few days. New England also desperately needed the rain, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing. Evidence of this was in Providence, Rhode Island where they got tremendous amounts of rainfall over a very short period of time. And that is the general definition of flash flooding. A lot of their area roadways were flooded and it’s going to be an ongoing cleanup. One particular town in Rhode Island really had an excessive amount of rain. This is Providence and they measured 11 inches of rain, but more importantly they got 11 inches in just 48 hours. To give you a frame of reference, this is the amount of rainfall we would see stretched out over three or four months. The folks in Cranston, RI actually got it in just two days. And there is just no infrastructure that can handle this this kind of deluge.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego
OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
‘All-time low’: Local school districts in need of referees
"There’s just a shortage, oftentimes we'll end up having to move games so that we enough officials," he said.
WHEC TV-10
Lockout at Pal-Mac schools ends
Update: On September 7, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street for a report of a possible stolen vehicle. When Officers arrived the only person in the car, Michael Robinson, age 48, of Newark would not exit the vehicle. Officers believed Robinson had a weapon and called for additional cars.
cortlandreddragons.com
Cortland Women's Golf Participating in "Folds of Honor" Program
The SUNY Cortland women's golf team will be participating this season in the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Honor Bag program. In the program, women's golf teams around the country identify a fallen service member and honor him or her by carrying a commemorative golf bag during tournaments throughout the fall season. At the end of the fall semester the golf bag will be raffled off, with all proceeds going to Folds of Honor to support the service member's family. The cost to enter the raffle is $20 per entry.
Comments / 0