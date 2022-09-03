“Your new bodyguard is in town, no one’s touching you.” A bold statement from Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins to quarterback Joe Burrow. La’el Collins is setting the tone for the Bengals season! In March of this year, though unclear, the Dallas Cowboys released Collins from the team. The Cincinnati Bengals aggressively sought out Collins and signed him for a three year 30-million-dollar contract. The Bengals who had one of the weaker offensive lines in the NFL is betting on Collins to solidify the offensive line to protect their star quarterback Joe Burrow.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO