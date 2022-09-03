Cavs Legend Brad Daugherty Has High Expectations For The Cleveland Cavaliers Young Superteam "I Would Be Shocked If The Cavs Don't Make The Eastern Conference Finals."

Read full article on original website
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
