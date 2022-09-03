ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

I-82 detour through Selah begins this week

Officials with the state’s Department of Transportation remind Yakima Valley motorists that there will be significant delays on Interstate 82 near Selah this week as a construction project detour begins. The detour affects westbound I-82 traffic (heading toward Ellensburg) between mileposts 31 and 24, WSDOT announced on Sunday, with...
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital

If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

City Council appoints Aryn Masters to Yakima Municipal Court bench

Judge Pro Tem Aryn Masters is set to join the Yakima Municipal Court bench in January after approval Tuesday by the City Council. Masters is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She’ll take over for Judge Susan Woodward, who retires Jan. 18.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap

UNION GAP — A fire that started on the roof caused significant damage sunday evening to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said. Everyone...
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police search for cougar near Randall Park

YAKIMA — The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just off 48th Avenue near the park, and officers were out trying to find it. "Please...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato residents enjoy Harvest Festival parade

WAPATO — Kids scrambled for candy, spectators enjoyed beautiful weather and a variety of entries made their way through downtown Wapato on Monday morning for the Wapato Harvest Festival parade. The parade began with a color guard marching to a steady drum beat as veterans in the Yakama Nation...
WAPATO, WA
