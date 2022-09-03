Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Construction continues on project to improve fish passage, water storage at Cle Elum Lake
CLE ELUM LAKE — About 200,000 juvenile sockeye salmon swam through a flume over the top of the Cle Elum Dam in April and May this year, beginning their migration to the ocean through channels in the Yakima and Columbia river basins. The conditions at the water reservoir in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
Yakima Herald Republic
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-82 detour through Selah begins this week
Officials with the state’s Department of Transportation remind Yakima Valley motorists that there will be significant delays on Interstate 82 near Selah this week as a construction project detour begins. The detour affects westbound I-82 traffic (heading toward Ellensburg) between mileposts 31 and 24, WSDOT announced on Sunday, with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital
If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
Yakima Herald Republic
City Council appoints Aryn Masters to Yakima Municipal Court bench
Judge Pro Tem Aryn Masters is set to join the Yakima Municipal Court bench in January after approval Tuesday by the City Council. Masters is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She’ll take over for Judge Susan Woodward, who retires Jan. 18.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap
UNION GAP — A fire that started on the roof caused significant damage sunday evening to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said. Everyone...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police search for cougar near Randall Park
YAKIMA — The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just off 48th Avenue near the park, and officers were out trying to find it. "Please...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wapato residents enjoy Harvest Festival parade
WAPATO — Kids scrambled for candy, spectators enjoyed beautiful weather and a variety of entries made their way through downtown Wapato on Monday morning for the Wapato Harvest Festival parade. The parade began with a color guard marching to a steady drum beat as veterans in the Yakama Nation...
Yakima Herald Republic
City property near Kiwanis Park goes to developer to construct new duplex
A local developer has approval from Yakima City Council to develop a vacant property near Kiwanis Park into a duplex. Local property manager Doug Lemon submitted a proposal to build a duplex with four parking spaces on the vacant lot at 501 S. 12th St. The city is evaluating the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah police investigating home-invasion robbery that triggered lockdown at two schools
Zillah police are looking for a man they say committed a home-invasion robbery Wednesday morning. Police were initially called for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane around 10:45 a.m., but as officers were arriving, they found it to be a home-invasion robbery, said Zillah police Sgt. Allen Montgomery.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation, Yakima County Sheriff's Office make joint funding request to improve public safety
In an unprecedented move, the Yakama Nation has teamed with Yakima County in a call for federal help with public safety resources. The governments made a joint request for additional law enforcement funding in a letter to U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County enters $2.5 million settlement regarding teen struck by sheriff deputy's vehicle
Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.5 million settlement filed by the family of a boy who was seriously injured after being stuck by a sheriff deputy’s patrol car in 2018. Deputy Nate Boyer was pursuing suspects in a home invasion in Harrah on July 7, 2018, when...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of threatening to shoot SWAT officers during Yakima standoff
Yakima police say a 21-year-old man threatened to kill police officers during a standoff Saturday. Police were called around 3:10 p.m. to 511 S. 12th St. for a domestic violence call. A woman told 911 that her boyfriend had hit her in the face and kicked her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
