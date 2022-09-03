ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Huge Favorites vs. Samford - 3rd-Highest in Program History

ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs are extremely heavy favorites to win this weekend over the Samford Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s program opened as a 52-point favorite to beat Samford. It is the third-highest spread in school history (Nicholls, +53.5; Charleston Southern, 52.5). Lines are only an indication of what betters think will happen in a game.
