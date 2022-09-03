Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
Former Gator Coach Dan Mullen Predicts Georgia Bulldogs Will Win National Championship
ATHENS - It looks like Dan Mullen clearly knows who his daddy is. It’s Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. After getting thrown out of Gainesville last year, the former Florida Gators head coach is now a college football analyst at ESPN, and he obviously knows how good the Georgia Bulldogs are.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Huge Favorites vs. Samford - 3rd-Highest in Program History
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs are extremely heavy favorites to win this weekend over the Samford Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s program opened as a 52-point favorite to beat Samford. It is the third-highest spread in school history (Nicholls, +53.5; Charleston Southern, 52.5). Lines are only an indication of what betters think will happen in a game.
