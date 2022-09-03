ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, ID

Police: Former girls basketball coach arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape

By By Journal Staff
 4 days ago

SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported.

The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was "the result of a month’s long joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office," police said.

Schvaneveldt has been booked into the Caribou County Jail on $350,000 bond.

Soda Springs police said, "The affidavits for the arrest have been sealed by 6th District Magistrate Judge D. Cousins pending a court hearing on the matter. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to release any further information."

Police said Schvaneveldt was the Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach until this summer when the Soda Springs School District did not renew his contract.

