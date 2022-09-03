ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

After loss, US looks to rebound Sunday in next AmeriCup game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — The only thing that surprised the U.S. AmeriCup team in its tournament-opening matchup was the outcome.

Saturday was a regrouping day for the Americans, who opened AmeriCup — the championship of the FIBA Americas region — with a 73-67 loss to Mexico in Group C a day earlier. Play in that group resumes Sunday, with the U.S. (0-1) facing Venezuela (1-0) and Panama (0-1) meeting Mexico (1-0).

Venezuela and Mexico could clinch quarterfinal berths with wins. There are only three games per nation in group play, with the 12 teams competing in AmeriCup divided into four-team groups. The top two teams in each group, along with the two best third-place teams, go to the knockout round.

“I think it’s what we kind of expected,” U.S. coach Alex Jensen said. “It’s a different game. It’s physical. ... I think one thing we’re looking forward to is getting better. As a group, we haven’t had a lot of time together, but this will give us plenty of opportunities for that.”

Turnovers doomed the U.S. in the Mexico game; the Americans — with a roster of players who primarily will be on G League or international teams this coming season — gave the ball away 18 times. But a win on Sunday would put the Americans right back into the mix for a quarterfinal berth.

“It’s a great learning experience,” U.S. guard Jeremy Pargo said. “The goal is to get better each and every game. We slipped up (Friday), but we’ve got to get better. It’s the first experience for a lot of us.”

The tournament doesn’t affect the ongoing qualifying for next year’s Basketball World Cup; the Americans are in position to clinch a berth in that tournament in the next window of qualifying games in November. But it will have some impact on the formula used to compute the world rankings, where USA Basketball — the four-time reigning Olympic gold medalist — is No. 1 on the FIBA list.

“We’re here as USA and we’re going to come out and represent better for USA in the next game,” Pargo said.

SATURDAY’S SCORES

In opening games in Group B, Puerto Rico topped the Dominican Republic 88-82 and Argentina rolled past the Virgin Islands 95-62. Later Saturday in Group A, Canada beat Uruguay 84-78, and Brazil routed Colombia 100-60.

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE

Along with the Group C games, Group B also is in action Sunday, with the Dominican Republic facing the Virgin Islands and Argentina meeting Puerto Rico. Group A — Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Canada — has Sunday off.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What help are North Korean weapons to Russia?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells — many of them likely from its old stock — to its Cold War ally Russia. Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan “fake.” But U.S. officials say it shows Russia’s desperation with the war in Ukraine and that Moscow could buy additional military hardware from North Korea. The ammunitions North Korea reportedly intends to sell to Moscow are likely copies of Soviet-era weapons that can fit Russian launchers. But there are still questions over the quality of the supplies and how much they could actually help the Russian military. ___
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pargo
Person
Alex Jensen
The Associated Press

China earthquake deaths rise to 74 as lockdown anger grows

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in this week’s earthquake in western China has jumped to 74 with another 26 people still missing, the government reported Wednesday, as frustration rose with uncompromising COVID-19 lockdown measures that prevented residents from leaving their buildings after the shaking. The 6.8 magnitude quake that struct just after noon Monday in Sichuan province caused extensive damage to homes in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million citizens are under a strict COVID-19 lockdown. Following the quake, police and health workers refused to allow anxious residents of apartment buildings out, adding to anger over the government’s strict “zero-COVID policy” mandating lockdowns, quarantines and other restrictions, even while the rest of the world has largely reopened. Footage circulating online showed residents of the central city of Wuhan, where the pandemic is believed to have originated in late 2019, chanting “lift the lockdown, refuse to be tested” at police.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country’s antiquities authority said Wednesday. The scrap of papyrus — scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script — is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age, archaeologists said. The Israel Antiquities Authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. Joe Uziel, director of the Judean desert scrolls unit, said the matching radiocarbon date and paleographic style makes him “very certain” that it is not a modern forgery. The papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael, was likely looted sometime in the last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, he said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Uruguay#Venezuela#Canada#Americup#Americans#G League
The Associated Press

Tiafoe 1st US man in US Open semifinals since Roddick in '06

NEW YORK (AP) — About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the U.S. Open semifinals by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. Everyone traded hearty hugs and huge smiles. Tiafoe shouted, “Let’s pose for a dope photo!” and they obliged. As the nine-person line stood together, someone yelled, “Throw up a ‘Dub!’” so Tiafoe and others formed a “W” — as in “Win” — by joining thumbs and index fingers on both hands. Tiafoe’s girlfriend...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday. The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia still requiring the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order. A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said. Abalos appealed to people to keep maintaining distance and washing hands and urged the elderly and those afflicted with other illnesses to continue wearing mask outdoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Kyrgios beats 2021 champ Medvedev, discusses mental state

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios sat in the Arthur Ashe Stadum locker room after ending Daniil Medvedev’s U.S. Open title defense and stay at No. 1 in the rankings and felt a mix of pride and relief. Pride at the big-serving, solid-returning performance that resulted in a 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Medvedev on Sunday night, the latest in a series of career-altering results that carried Kyrgios to his first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows on the heels of his run to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Pride, he said, at lifting himself out of...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

China locks down 65 million, discourages holiday travel

BEIJING (AP) — China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays. Across the country, 33 cities including seven provincial capitals are under full or partial lockdown covering more than 65 million people, according to a tally published late Sunday by the Chinese business magazine Caixin. It said that outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020. Despite a relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-COVID” policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy