Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
City, homeless coalition work to find Quality Inn residents shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn camerasHeather WillardDenver, CO
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place throughout the countryMargaret MinnicksDenver, CO
Grand Junction’s Tips for Hiking Up a Colorado 14er Mountain
Is hiking to the top of a Colorado 14er on your bucket list? It's hard to look at a 14er mountain and not think about what the view from the top would look like. Do you know someone who has completed a hike to the top of one of these mountains?
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
coloradosun.com
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado Next Month. It Looks Awesome
Collectors from all over Colorado are getting ready for one of the biggest collector events of the fall. Collect-A-Con is coming to Colorado next month and it looks like an event we're not going to want to miss. Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado In October. I think just about every...
Westword
Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado. Earlier this summer,...
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?
Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try
Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Lights Out: Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado
Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
Colorado Deer Nurses Triplets, Watch These 3 Fawns in Action
There are adorable baby deer everywhere in Colorado right now. It's hard not to stop and take in the innocence and dark eyes of a spotted fawn. Those white spots are still so magical, certainly, it has to do with the 1942 movie Bambi. The deer we have here in...
Get Lost in All of These Corn Mazes in Colorado
The fall season in Colorado means fun out in the corn. Corn Mazes will soon be opening throughout Colorado with pumpkin patches opening up soon after. Today we're going to check out some of the more popular corn mazes in Colorado that you can visit this fall. We'll show off some photos of many of the mazes below and provide directions to each stop.
Grand Junction’s Favorite Ways to Enjoy Fresh Colorado Peaches
The Colorado peach harvest season is in full swing, and during the last weeks of summer, we are sure to enjoy this year's peaches now being sold on many street corners in Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. What is your favorite way to eat a peach? Do you like it...
Colorado State Fair Under Fire For Awarding 1st Place to Artwork Made By AI
Technology is known to move the world forward, but an art competition in Colorado has some artists feeling like society is heading in the wrong direction. The winners of an art competition that occurred at Colorado's 150th State Fair have been announced and people around the world are not happy with the results.
cntraveler.com
The Bones of Colorado Ghost Towns Are Being Transformed Into Cool New Destinations
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In much of america, towns get reimagined rather than abandoned; after the decline of the whaling industry, Cape Cod's villages evolved into vacation spots. But the West has always been different. The boom-and-bust cycles of oil and mineral discovery combined with seemingly endless land reserves meant that, beginning in the 19th century, entire towns were built only to be deserted within a few years. Now, as architects and planners push for greater recycling of buildings and public spaces, many of these places are being cleverly repurposed as vacation destinations—especially in Colorado, home to more than 1,500 uninhabited towns. CampV is one example. A trio of Telluride-based architects has turned the outpost, which was built in 1942 around a (long-closed) uranium mill, into a Burning Man–esque compound with eclectic accommodations (restored historic cabins, Airstreams, and chic tents) and site-specific art installations, with the snowcapped San Juan Mountains as a backdrop. There is a similarly artsy vibe at New Sky Ranch—once a 100-acre settler's homestead on the edge of the Rio Grande National Forest, now a hip campsite and creative retreat, that will soon host workshops on things like green building techniques. Its artist owners, Victor Rivera and Gigi Douglas, are slowly renovating old miners' cabins and a barn that was once a dance hall. Surrounded by aspens deep in the Elk Mountains, rickety wooden Crystal Mill is one of Colorado's most photographed historical sights. Chris Cox, the owner of Crystal ghost town, is turning the abandoned silver-mining camp that the mill powered until 1917 into a sustainable retreat with 20 luxe cabins and a farm-to-table restaurant. Activities like fishing, horseback riding, and excellent backcountry skiing will, Cox hopes, usher in the next generation of adventurers.
As winter approaches, CDOT prepares to break ground on Floyd Hill project
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), westbound I-70 between Floyd Hill and the Veterans Memorial Tunnels is one of the most congested parts of the mountain corridor.
Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
This is Scary: You Won’t Believe What Word Colorado Misspells the Most
They say you learn something new every day and today you'll learn the most commonly misspelled word in Colorado. Google has taken it upon itself to air out the country's dirty laundry by releasing an infographic with the most misspelled words by state. How the Most Misspelled Words Data was...
KKTV
Fall cold front arrives to Colorado Friday!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - September has started out on a hot note for the western U.S. Several cities are breaking *all-time* heat records, not just for the month of September! Thankfully we’ve been spared the worst of the heat in southern Colorado -- but let’s be real, it’s still been way too hot out there. Here’s some of the worst heat wave being experienced in California. 👇
