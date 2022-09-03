ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of  Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Idaho Springs, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Victor, CO
City
Idaho Springs, CO
City
Silverton, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Idaho Springs, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
K99

Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado

Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado. Earlier this summer,...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?

Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Abandoned Mines#Gold Mines#Mining Equipment#Gold Mining#The Stanley Mines Co
95 Rock KKNN

20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try

Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
COLORADO STATE
K99

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ESPN Western Colorado

Get Lost in All of These Corn Mazes in Colorado

The fall season in Colorado means fun out in the corn. Corn Mazes will soon be opening throughout Colorado with pumpkin patches opening up soon after. Today we're going to check out some of the more popular corn mazes in Colorado that you can visit this fall. We'll show off some photos of many of the mazes below and provide directions to each stop.
COLORADO STATE
cntraveler.com

The Bones of Colorado Ghost Towns Are Being Transformed Into Cool New Destinations

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In much of america, towns get reimagined rather than abandoned; after the decline of the whaling industry, Cape Cod's villages evolved into vacation spots. But the West has always been different. The boom-and-bust cycles of oil and mineral discovery combined with seemingly endless land reserves meant that, beginning in the 19th century, entire towns were built only to be deserted within a few years. Now, as architects and planners push for greater recycling of buildings and public spaces, many of these places are being cleverly repurposed as vacation destinations—especially in Colorado, home to more than 1,500 uninhabited towns. CampV is one example. A trio of Telluride-based architects has turned the outpost, which was built in 1942 around a (long-closed) uranium mill, into a Burning Man–esque compound with eclectic accommodations (restored historic cabins, Airstreams, and chic tents) and site-specific art installations, with the snowcapped San Juan Mountains as a backdrop. There is a similarly artsy vibe at New Sky Ranch—once a 100-acre settler's homestead on the edge of the Rio Grande National Forest, now a hip campsite and creative retreat, that will soon host workshops on things like green building techniques. Its artist owners, Victor Rivera and Gigi Douglas, are slowly renovating old miners' cabins and a barn that was once a dance hall. Surrounded by aspens deep in the Elk Mountains, rickety wooden Crystal Mill is one of Colorado's most photographed historical sights. Chris Cox, the owner of Crystal ghost town, is turning the abandoned silver-mining camp that the mill powered until 1917 into a sustainable retreat with 20 luxe cabins and a farm-to-table restaurant. Activities like fishing, horseback riding, and excellent backcountry skiing will, Cox hopes, usher in the next generation of adventurers.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Fall cold front arrives to Colorado Friday!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - September has started out on a hot note for the western U.S. Several cities are breaking *all-time* heat records, not just for the month of September! Thankfully we’ve been spared the worst of the heat in southern Colorado -- but let’s be real, it’s still been way too hot out there. Here’s some of the worst heat wave being experienced in California. 👇
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy