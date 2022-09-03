Los Angeles Times: During the primary, Guerra hosted a mayoral debate on the LMU campus that was disrupted by more than half a dozen protesters who stood up one after another and screamed criticisms at the candidates. Guerra was initially frustrated that the candidates’ voices were being drowned out, but he came to see it as a learning experience for his students. He believes the increase in protests this year shows the anger among some voters who feel that neither of the mayoral candidates reflect their views on issues like homelessness and policing. “It brought to life a lot of what I was talking about in the class,” he said. “It brought to life different ways of political expression, which some people will disagree with.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO