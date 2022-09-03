Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
School Superintendents Want LA County to Align With State on Masking
Twenty-four school superintendents, including those in South Pasadena, Monrovia, La Cañada and San Marino, signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. The county mandate...
pasadenanow.com
La Salle Prep Receives $1 Million Grant; Largest Gift in School History
La Salle College Preparatory has received a historic $1 million grant from the President Carrico Family Foundation in support of the school’s newly launched CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation. This $1 million grant represents the largest one-time gift in the school’s 66-year history. “Students must have hands-on learning...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation
The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
Witness Thousands Of Lanterns Illuminate Waters At Stunning Locations Across CA
Last weekend, the Water Lantern Festival lit up Fresno’s Woodward Park, and there’s still a chance it will make its way to L.A. this year. This spectacular celebration of light has been voted the top Cultural Festival in 2019 & 2020 by USA Today, and it’s easy to see why. Residents gather at scenic locations to write their heartfelt messages or create designs on paper lanterns. These lanterns are lit with led candles before they set sail, illuminating the dark waters as participants reflect upon their hopes, dreams, struggles, and losses in a shared moment of tranquility. This magical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Fundamental School In-Person Tour
Marshall Fundamental Tours are open to all prospective students and their parents/guardians. School Tours begin at 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. For more information, please contact Felita Kealing, Marketing & Public Relations at Kealing.Felita@pusd.us or call (626) 396-5810 ext. 64093. Marshall Fundamental School, 990 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, (626)...
pasadenanow.com
Local Dems Kick Off Countdown to November Midterms
On perhaps the hottest day of the year, eight weeks before the November midterm elections, nearly a hundred Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley Democrats, elected officials and supporters, gathered for a campaign kick-off party at Alkebulan Cultural Center Sunday afternoon. United Democratic Headquarters sponsored Sunday’s kickoff event, which saw State...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Announces Completion of its $40 Million Centennial Fundraising Campaign
Standing 100 Years Strong -The Rose Bowl Stadium from Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation on Vimeo. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the Stadium’s 501c3 non-profit organization, has announced the completion of its $40 million centennial fundraising campaign that launched in 2017. The energetic campaign announcement was shared by Legacy Board of Directors and Campaign Chairman, Mickey Segal, during the recent Rose Bowl Party of the Century on the field of the iconic stadium on August 13.
pasadenanow.com
Partnership for Awareness Presents The Effects of Intergenerational Trauma of Immigrant Families
Partnership for Awareness presents The Effects of Intergenerational Trauma of Immigrant Families on Wednesday, September 21, 7:00 p.m. at SMHS’ Webb Theatre. • How can we as a community provide emotional support to one another?. • How do we identify our self-limiting thoughts, protect our peace & encourage healthier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Human Relations Commission Discusses Convening Community Forum During ‘United Against Hate Week’
The Human Relations Commission is planning to hold a community forum in November to mark ‘United Against Hate week.’. In July 2018, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion to protect vulnerable communities in LA County from hate crime. Included in the motion was direction for the Commission on Human Relations to create and launch a multi-year public outreach anti-hate campaign.
lmu.edu
Big L.A. Institutions Refused to Host a Mayoral Debate. Are Disruptive Protests to Blame?
Los Angeles Times: During the primary, Guerra hosted a mayoral debate on the LMU campus that was disrupted by more than half a dozen protesters who stood up one after another and screamed criticisms at the candidates. Guerra was initially frustrated that the candidates’ voices were being drowned out, but he came to see it as a learning experience for his students. He believes the increase in protests this year shows the anger among some voters who feel that neither of the mayoral candidates reflect their views on issues like homelessness and policing. “It brought to life a lot of what I was talking about in the class,” he said. “It brought to life different ways of political expression, which some people will disagree with.”
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Fiestas Patrias Celebration Toasts 18 Latin American Countries
The City of Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department (PRCS) and the Latino Heritage Parade and Festival Committee are once again hosting this year’s Fiesta Patrias, a celebration commemorating the independence of 18 Latin American countries: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
pasadenanow.com
Velázquez Endorsed by United Teachers of Pasadena and City Leaders in PUSD District 7 Election
Dr. Yarma Velázquez on Friday released a growing list of community leaders and organizations supporting her campaign for Pasadena Unified School District 7. Endorsers of her campaign to date include United Teachers of Pasadena, Greater Pasadena Area Chapter of the National Women’s Political Caucus, Councilmember Jess Rivas, Pasadena Community College Board Member Steve Gipson, and neighborhood leaders Ken Chawkins, Dannie Rivera, and Betsy Nathane. City leaders Dr. Dianne Philibosian, Thomas Siefert, former PUSD Superintendent Dr. Vera Vignes, former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole, and former Pasadena City College Trustee Dr. Consuelo Rey Castro have also endorsed her campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents
The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
GV Wire
Meet the Man Charged With Growing Fresno’s Economic Footprint
Lance Lippincott is the new person entrusted with growing Fresno’s economic footprint. Lippincott comes to City Hall with strong knowledge of the Valley. He most recently served as president/CEO of the Kings County Economic Development Corp. “I am very excited and honored to join the incredibly dynamic city of...
SFGate
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
pasadenanow.com
On Labor Day, Governor Signs Legislation Authored by Local Assemblymember to Improve Working Conditions, Wages for Fast-Food Workers
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed landmark legislation to empower fast-food restaurant workers with new wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare. On Labor Day, the governor signed AB 257, also called the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act, which authorizes the creation of the Fast Food Council, comprised of representatives from labor and management, to set minimum standards for workers in the industry. These standards include wages, conditions related to health and safety, security in the workplace, the right to take time off from work for protected purposes and protection from discrimination and harassment.
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
pasadenanow.com
Dominoes Train Game for Seniors
The City of Sierra Madre’s Community Services Department is hosting a Dominoes Train Game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Sierra Madre Senior Citizens Center, starting at 11 a.m. In a Dominoes Train Game, the object is for a player to play all the tiles from their hand onto...
SFGate
Facing 'dead pool' risk, California braces for painful water cuts from Colorado River
LOS ANGELES — California water districts are under growing pressure to shoulder substantial water cutbacks as the federal government pushes for urgent solutions to prevent the Colorado River's badly depleted reservoirs from reaching dangerously low levels. California has the largest water entitlement of any state on the Colorado River,...
pasadenanow.com
State: ‘Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures. The California...
Comments / 0