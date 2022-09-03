ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation

The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Water and Power Asking Public to Help Conserve Electricity

California and the Western United States are experiencing unprecedented temperatures. This heat wave is on track to be both the hottest and longest on record in California for September. California is heading into the worst part of this heat wave, and the more power we all save, the less likely Burbank is to experience power outages.
BURBANK, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
pasadenanow.com

On Labor Day, Governor Signs Legislation Authored by Local Assemblymember to Improve Working Conditions, Wages for Fast-Food Workers

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed landmark legislation to empower fast-food restaurant workers with new wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare. On Labor Day, the governor signed AB 257, also called the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act, which authorizes the creation of the Fast Food Council, comprised of representatives from labor and management, to set minimum standards for workers in the industry. These standards include wages, conditions related to health and safety, security in the workplace, the right to take time off from work for protected purposes and protection from discrimination and harassment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

City to Receive 600 Doses of Newly-Approved Bivalent BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 Vaccine

With the summer nearing a close and fall/winter weather ahead — pushing more people indoors — City and County health officials on Tuesday urged residents to get vaccinated and take precautions to prevent spread of the virus — and lower the odds of new variants evolving that could lead to another surge in infections.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

State: ‘Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave

The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Announces Completion of its $40 Million Centennial Fundraising Campaign

Standing 100 Years Strong -The Rose Bowl Stadium from Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation on Vimeo. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the Stadium’s 501c3 non-profit organization, has announced the completion of its $40 million centennial fundraising campaign that launched in 2017. The energetic campaign announcement was shared by Legacy Board of Directors and Campaign Chairman, Mickey Segal, during the recent Rose Bowl Party of the Century on the field of the iconic stadium on August 13.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

City Of Santa Monica Approves $5.7M Towards Income Housing Development: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – September 6th, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * City Of Santa Monica Approves $5.7M Towards Income Housing Development. * City Council Passes Emergency Rental Increase Relief Ordinance. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To Sponsor This Video Contact Ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
SANTA MONICA, CA
maritime-executive.com

Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels

Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Site of Fully Entitled Mixed-Use Project Totaling 378,197 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District

A fully entitled mixed-use project – which has been in the works for nearly a decade – has recently been placed up for sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District. According to the listing from Cushman & Wakefield, the approximately one-acre project site could be developed with 378,197 square feet of space intended to serve the local arts community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

La Salle Prep Receives $1 Million Grant; Largest Gift in School History

La Salle College Preparatory has received a historic $1 million grant from the President Carrico Family Foundation in support of the school’s newly launched CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation. This $1 million grant represents the largest one-time gift in the school’s 66-year history. “Students must have hands-on learning...
PASADENA, CA
News-Medical.net

Cedars-Sinai investigators identify 15 cancer disparities in L.A. County

People in Los Angeles County experience differences in cancer risk and survival depending on a variety of factors such as race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, geographic location and socioeconomic status, according to a new study by investigators at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. The investigators, who identified 15 cancer disparities in L.A. County, are...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City lands contract for landscaping

LANCASTER — Van Nuys-based Parkwood Landscape Maintenance Inc. will keep the City of Lancaster’s landscaping looking good under an approximately $1.86 million, two-year contract with the city for landscape maintenance services. The contract is good from September through August 2023. The second year of contract, from September 2023...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA
smobserved.com

Air Conditioning Breaks Down in Unbelievably Expensive High Tech Building Just Completed at Santa Monica High School

9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.
SANTA MONICA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified Offers a Goldmine of Knowledge

As a PUSD parent I can attest that PUSD schools offer even more than a robust and rigorous education, they offer a goldmine of knowledge about our nation and our community. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, homeschooling is on the upswing. Homeschooling is not a part of the public school system.
PASADENA, CA

