Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
LA Is Moving Ahead To Phase Out Oil And Gas Drilling. In Many Neighborhoods, It Can't Happen Fast Enough
L.A. recently released a draft of an ordinance to phase out oil and gas drilling throughout the city.
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation
The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
myburbank.com
Burbank Water and Power Asking Public to Help Conserve Electricity
California and the Western United States are experiencing unprecedented temperatures. This heat wave is on track to be both the hottest and longest on record in California for September. California is heading into the worst part of this heat wave, and the more power we all save, the less likely Burbank is to experience power outages.
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents
The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
On Labor Day, Governor Signs Legislation Authored by Local Assemblymember to Improve Working Conditions, Wages for Fast-Food Workers
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed landmark legislation to empower fast-food restaurant workers with new wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare. On Labor Day, the governor signed AB 257, also called the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act, which authorizes the creation of the Fast Food Council, comprised of representatives from labor and management, to set minimum standards for workers in the industry. These standards include wages, conditions related to health and safety, security in the workplace, the right to take time off from work for protected purposes and protection from discrimination and harassment.
pasadenanow.com
City to Receive 600 Doses of Newly-Approved Bivalent BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 Vaccine
With the summer nearing a close and fall/winter weather ahead — pushing more people indoors — City and County health officials on Tuesday urged residents to get vaccinated and take precautions to prevent spread of the virus — and lower the odds of new variants evolving that could lead to another surge in infections.
pasadenanow.com
State: ‘Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures. The California...
pasadenanow.com
SPUSD’s Food & Nutrition Department Support Students by Providing Healthful Meals
Every SPUSD department hits the ground running when students return to school, but the SPUSD Food & Nutrition Services Department really ramps it up by serving well-rounded, healthful meals at all five schools. The team serves nearly 3,100 meals daily within the District for a total of 55,783 meals to date, and it is only September!
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
School Superintendents Want LA County to Align With State on Masking
Twenty-four school superintendents, including those in South Pasadena, Monrovia, La Cañada and San Marino, signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. The county mandate...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Announces Completion of its $40 Million Centennial Fundraising Campaign
Standing 100 Years Strong -The Rose Bowl Stadium from Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation on Vimeo. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the Stadium’s 501c3 non-profit organization, has announced the completion of its $40 million centennial fundraising campaign that launched in 2017. The energetic campaign announcement was shared by Legacy Board of Directors and Campaign Chairman, Mickey Segal, during the recent Rose Bowl Party of the Century on the field of the iconic stadium on August 13.
Santa Monica Mirror
City Of Santa Monica Approves $5.7M Towards Income Housing Development: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – September 6th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * City Of Santa Monica Approves $5.7M Towards Income Housing Development. * City Council Passes Emergency Rental Increase Relief Ordinance. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To Sponsor This Video Contact Ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
maritime-executive.com
Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels
Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theregistrysocal.com
Site of Fully Entitled Mixed-Use Project Totaling 378,197 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District
A fully entitled mixed-use project – which has been in the works for nearly a decade – has recently been placed up for sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District. According to the listing from Cushman & Wakefield, the approximately one-acre project site could be developed with 378,197 square feet of space intended to serve the local arts community.
pasadenanow.com
La Salle Prep Receives $1 Million Grant; Largest Gift in School History
La Salle College Preparatory has received a historic $1 million grant from the President Carrico Family Foundation in support of the school’s newly launched CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation. This $1 million grant represents the largest one-time gift in the school’s 66-year history. “Students must have hands-on learning...
News-Medical.net
Cedars-Sinai investigators identify 15 cancer disparities in L.A. County
People in Los Angeles County experience differences in cancer risk and survival depending on a variety of factors such as race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, geographic location and socioeconomic status, according to a new study by investigators at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. The investigators, who identified 15 cancer disparities in L.A. County, are...
Antelope Valley Press
City lands contract for landscaping
LANCASTER — Van Nuys-based Parkwood Landscape Maintenance Inc. will keep the City of Lancaster’s landscaping looking good under an approximately $1.86 million, two-year contract with the city for landscape maintenance services. The contract is good from September through August 2023. The second year of contract, from September 2023...
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
smobserved.com
Air Conditioning Breaks Down in Unbelievably Expensive High Tech Building Just Completed at Santa Monica High School
9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified Offers a Goldmine of Knowledge
As a PUSD parent I can attest that PUSD schools offer even more than a robust and rigorous education, they offer a goldmine of knowledge about our nation and our community. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, homeschooling is on the upswing. Homeschooling is not a part of the public school system.
hot96.com
California temperatures soar to new records, adding strain to power grid
(Reuters) – Record high temperatures were expected in California’s Central Valley from Sacramento to outside of Los Angeles on Sunday, with officials warning that the dangerous heat wave could afflict the state through the end of the week and test the limits of the electric grid. State officials...
Comments / 0