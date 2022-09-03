ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana To Honor The Historic 2011 Cajun Football Team At Saturday’s Game

The Ragin’ Cajuns will take on Eastern Michigan this Saturday at home in the first nationally televised game of the year. Not only is the game being broadcasted nationally, but the game will air on the NFL Network. The Cajuns will also look to extend their nation-leading winning streak to 15, so it goes without saying that this is a special stage for the Cajuns.
LAFAYETTE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State

LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Instagram Status of LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Speaks Volumes

LSU's wild season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome had so many crazy moments that it's hard to unpack it all the morning after. Despite multiple mistakes throughout the game, the Tigers found themselves in an improbable position to win in the final moments, only to lose in a gut-wrenching fashion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Diamond Returns to the Octagon: Poirier Fights in November

Lafayette native Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier has another fight. Rumors and teases have been flying around for some time about the possibility of Poirier jumping back into the octagon against Chandler, particularly after their dust-up back in July. At UFC 276, the two fighters ended up getting heated with each...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing Baton Rouge woman found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
