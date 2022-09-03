Read full article on original website
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week One
College football is so back, folks. The Florida Gators pulled off an upset over No. 7 Utah, Florida State beat LSU in what could already be the game of the year, and of course, your Nittany Lions went into West Lafayette and left with a gutsy 35-31 victory over Purdue.
State College
Ohio University Returns to Beaver Stadium; Penn State Football Never Went Away
At The Tavern restaurant in State College, hanging on the brick wall at the end of its renovated bar, is a relatively small photo, centered in an ornate gold frame. The Tavern has dozens of such photographs hanging throughout, and part of the joy of the place is that so many have local historical significance.
Houtzdale, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Berlin Brothersvalley High School football team will have a game with Moshannon Valley High School on September 05, 2022, 15:00:00. Berlin Brothersvalley High SchoolMoshannon Valley High School.
Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey
State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
Onward State
‘Scott’s Roasting’ To Open Barbecue Stand In Beaver Stadium
Gameday just got a little bit tastier, folks. Bellefonte-area barbecue joint “Scott’s Roasting” announced on Facebook that it will open a stand inside Beaver Stadium for the 2022 football season. Fans can find the stand near Gate C on the stadium’s ground level. Scott’s Roasting plans...
WJAC TV
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
Johnstown celebrates history at the annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival
Johnstown residents celebrated their heritage at the annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival
‘It’s lovely.’ Gamble Mill marks first year as Bellefonte’s small business community grows
“Everybody looks at the Gamble Mill with the renovations and it gives a sense of pride of all that has been going on in Bellefonte.”
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man in custody following standoff in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say the suspect involved in Wednesday's standoff along Laurel Ave. in the West End section of Johnstown is now in custody. Authorities say Earl Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Ohio and Cambria County. Police say they made...
Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
Crews respond after plane leaves runway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency. According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency. The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According […]
Fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In fills downtown Altoona
Blair County residents gathered filled downtown Altoona for the fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In.
Rigby announces over $1 million for Cambria County projects
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that six Cambria County projects will receive funding. The projects are being funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation grant program. In total Cambria County is receiving $1,145,000 for those six different projects. “All told, […]
