Washington State

bothell-reporter.com

COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron now authorized for certain individuals

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to...
KUOW

Omicron-targeted Covid boosters arriving in Washington state this week

The Washington State Health Department says more than 191,000 updated Covid booster shots are on their way to providers around Washington, and will available to patients starting this week. The bivalent Pfizer and Moderna shots specifically target the omicron variant. The Pfizer shots have been authorized for those 12 and...
cascadiadaily.com

Washington to receive 191,100 omicron-specific booster shots

Washington state is expecting an arrival of 191,100 booster vaccines specifically formulated to fight the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the Department of Health (DOH). The variant-specific boosters will be available for the public “after the Labor Day holiday,” a Sept. 3 press release stated. The vaccines, formulated...
columbiagorgenews.com

Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles

Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
nwpb.org

Washington Wine Industry: Breaking Ground

The multi-billion dollar wine industry in Washington state would not be what it is today without the field workers. The storytelling program Breaking Ground captures the stories about growers and winemakers and also the field workers. Seven Hills Walla Walla. Walking in the Seven Hills Vineyard on a hot summer...
thecoinrise.com

Washington to Impose NFT Sales and Use Tax

Washington has added non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the list of assets that will be taxed. According to reports, these NFT’s tax is categorized and subjected to sales and use tax. Interestingly, Washington is the first American state to make such a move and it is likely that others will follow in a similar fashion.
Yakima Herald Republic

Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
PLANetizen

Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets

Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
KOMO News

September may be warmer and drier than normal, NOAA predicts

PORTLAND, Ore. — September marks the start of meteorological fall, and the Autumnal equinox is September 22. "Portland, right now, is sitting at 59 days without precipitation," said Larry O'Neill, Oregon State Climatologist. "Today [Sunday] is number 60. That ranks as the third most that they've ever had." July...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
SPOKANE, WA

