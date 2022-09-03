Read full article on original website
bothell-reporter.com
COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron now authorized for certain individuals
The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to...
KUOW
Omicron-targeted Covid boosters arriving in Washington state this week
The Washington State Health Department says more than 191,000 updated Covid booster shots are on their way to providers around Washington, and will available to patients starting this week. The bivalent Pfizer and Moderna shots specifically target the omicron variant. The Pfizer shots have been authorized for those 12 and...
cascadiadaily.com
Washington to receive 191,100 omicron-specific booster shots
Washington state is expecting an arrival of 191,100 booster vaccines specifically formulated to fight the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the Department of Health (DOH). The variant-specific boosters will be available for the public “after the Labor Day holiday,” a Sept. 3 press release stated. The vaccines, formulated...
Are You Prepared For a Disaster Yakima? It’s Preparedness Month
Are you prepared for a natural disaster? Could you survive without power for more than 3 days? The American Red Cross Northwest Region and the Washington State Department of Health urges everyone to get ready by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. We've seen our share...
columbiagorgenews.com
Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles
Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
Oregon-based hydrogen hub eyes $8B offered in federal funding
An Oregon company thinks it has a shot at claiming some of the $8 billion the federal government is offering to hydrogen hubs.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Environmental groups push to make bull kelp an endangered species
Environmental groups are pushing to make bull kelp an endangered species. Bull kelp is a seaweed that is an important habitat for fish and sea otters in the Puget Sound, similar to the importance of coral reefs in tropical waters. Cynthia Catton from the Department of Natural Resources says that...
myedmondsnews.com
Disability Rights Washington challenges people to go for a week without driving
Could you get around for a week without driving a car? From Sept. 19-25, Disability Rights Washington is sponsoring a Week Without Driving, where people voluntary agree to get around without driving themselves in a vehicle. Disability Rights Washington is a private nonprofit organization that protects the rights of people...
nwpb.org
Washington Wine Industry: Breaking Ground
The multi-billion dollar wine industry in Washington state would not be what it is today without the field workers. The storytelling program Breaking Ground captures the stories about growers and winemakers and also the field workers. Seven Hills Walla Walla. Walking in the Seven Hills Vineyard on a hot summer...
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
nbcrightnow.com
Cash assistance programs increase grants supporting low-income Washingtonians 65+, blind or disabled
OLYMPIA, Wash.- As of September 1, 2022, people 65+, blind or disabled will begin seeing an increase in the amount of money they receive. The program for low-income Washingtonians increased the monthly payment from $197 to $417 for single individuals. For married couples, the change is from $248 to $528.
thecoinrise.com
Washington to Impose NFT Sales and Use Tax
Washington has added non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the list of assets that will be taxed. According to reports, these NFT’s tax is categorized and subjected to sales and use tax. Interestingly, Washington is the first American state to make such a move and it is likely that others will follow in a similar fashion.
Yakima Herald Republic
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
Steady red arrow? Here’s what Washington state law says on waiting to turn right
Intersections pose an outsize hazard for drivers and other road users, so always proceed with care.
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
KOMO News
September may be warmer and drier than normal, NOAA predicts
PORTLAND, Ore. — September marks the start of meteorological fall, and the Autumnal equinox is September 22. "Portland, right now, is sitting at 59 days without precipitation," said Larry O'Neill, Oregon State Climatologist. "Today [Sunday] is number 60. That ranks as the third most that they've ever had." July...
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
