Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 yearsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
spotonillinois.com
How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Carpentersville in week ending Aug. 26?
Aurora tennis player Aarav Nair won 69 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 27. Their 69 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 19,990th...
spotonillinois.com
FRIDAY MORNING AT THE CHAMBER on September 9
Doors open at 7:30 AM for Friday Mornings At The Chamber! Bring your 30 seconds commercials and join us for some early morning networking. Please be sure to bring plenty of business cards! For first-time guests: You will have a chance to watch some examples of commercials before it is your...
spotonillinois.com
How long did Yorkville inventors wait for patents granted in August?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in August in Yorkville was 604 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Paul George Fina for a sandal with detachable footcover. It was filed on Dec. 13, 2020 before... ★...
spotonillinois.com
City of Crest Hill City Council met Aug 22
Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Police Pension Board Recommendation-John Smith 2. Fireworks Possession/Explosion Fine Discussion 3. Wastewater Lead Operator Position4. Menards Easement Agreement 5. Weber Crossing Residential... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 01:04. 01:04. 01:01. 00:49. How many junior tennis players ranked...
spotonillinois.com
A Chicago Public Schools-backed video says cops are routinely killing blacks; that extreme narrative is false
A video on the Chicago Public Schools "equity" website fuels the fairly-widespread belief that police are embarked on a deadly vendetta against black men. In the video, black filmmaker and author Kimberly Jones says: "...there is this contract that we all have that if you steal... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
Lake County considers allocating $12 million in federal relief funding
Lake County officials are considering allocating $12 million in federal COVID relief funds for several projects, including renovating the Depke juvenile justice complex in Vernon Hills. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:02. 23:02. Pat Quinn Considers Mayoral Run to "Step in and Rescue Our City" 23:02. 22:58. 22:56. 22:52. 22:52. 22:47.
spotonillinois.com
How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? The Incubation Period Has Changed, Top Doc Says
COVID's incubation period has changed with the extra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor said, but what does that mean for how long you are contagious? During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison...
spotonillinois.com
Streamwood considering proposal for 90-unit assisted living center on Irving Park Road
Streamwood trustees on Sept. 15 will consider annexation of a 6.2-acre site on Irving Park Road and approval of a 90-unit senior assisted living center proposed to be built there. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:48. 15:48. How high did Chatham junior tennis player Samantha Shankland rank in...
spotonillinois.com
Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery
A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the scene....
spotonillinois.com
Man In Rivers Casino Lot Says Someone Demanded Money From Him, Displayed Gun; $7,500 Stolen
A man who was walking in a parking lot of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 3:29 p.m. was confronted by an individual demanding money and who was holding a handgun. According to police, the victim was walking in the casino's parking lot in the 3000 block of S. River...
