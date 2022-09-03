ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FRIDAY MORNING AT THE CHAMBER on September 9

Doors open at 7:30 AM for Friday Mornings At The Chamber! Bring your 30 seconds commercials and join us for some early morning networking. Please be sure to bring plenty of business cards! For first-time guests: You will have a chance to watch some examples of commercials before it is your...
spotonillinois.com

How long did Yorkville inventors wait for patents granted in August?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in August in Yorkville was 604 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Paul George Fina for a sandal with detachable footcover. It was filed on Dec. 13, 2020 before... ★...
spotonillinois.com

City of Crest Hill City Council met Aug 22

Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Police Pension Board Recommendation-John Smith 2. Fireworks Possession/Explosion Fine Discussion 3. Wastewater Lead Operator Position4. Menards Easement Agreement 5. Weber Crossing Residential
Lake County considers allocating $12 million in federal relief funding

Lake County officials are considering allocating $12 million in federal COVID relief funds for several projects, including renovating the Depke juvenile justice complex in Vernon Hills.
spotonillinois.com

Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery

A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the scene....
