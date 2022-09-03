ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

spotonidaho.com

Four incumbents, Boise student win Boise trustee races

This article was originally published by Kevin Richert in Idaho Ed News. Four incumbent trustees were easily re-elected Tuesday, while high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari captured a seat on the Boise School Board.Rajbhandari, a Boise High School student who recently turned 18, unseated...
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Southern Idaho weather forecast: Record heat for one more day, then cooler seasonal temperatures (Video)

The relentless heat that has plagued our region with record temperatures even through early September will bring us one more day of triple digit highs. Boise's record for today is 97 degrees, but today's high is expected to reach 103. The good news is that it will be the last day of such intense heat, as temperatures drop back to more seasonal ...
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Boise Bank Quickly Withdraws Sponsorship Of Gay Pridefest

The Boise mayor, city council, Meridian mayor, and city council, who endorsed this event, have not made a public statement on whether or not they approved of minors dressing up in drag before thousands of people. Continue reading...
BOISE, ID

