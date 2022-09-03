Read full article on original website
Fans guide: How to watch Boise State's football game against New Mexico
Boise State is playing back-to-back road games to open the season for the first time since 2011. After a season-opening loss at Oregon State, the Broncos (0-1) travel to New ...
Four incumbents, Boise student win Boise trustee races
This article was originally published by Kevin Richert in Idaho Ed News. Four incumbent trustees were easily re-elected Tuesday, while high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari captured a seat on the Boise School Board.Rajbhandari, a Boise High School student who recently turned 18, unseated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 18:32. 18:31. 18:08.
Southern Idaho weather forecast: Record heat for one more day, then cooler seasonal temperatures (Video)
The relentless heat that has plagued our region with record temperatures even through early September will bring us one more day of triple digit highs. Boise's record for today is 97 degrees, but today's high is expected to reach 103. The good news is that it will be the last day of such intense heat, as temperatures drop back to more seasonal ...
30 Amazing Birthday Freebies You Can Score In and Around Boise
We've all heard it before, "the world doesn't revolve around you." Sure, that's true 364 days of the year but on your birthday? You get to make it all about you! Continue reading...
Boise Bank Quickly Withdraws Sponsorship Of Gay Pridefest
The Boise mayor, city council, Meridian mayor, and city council, who endorsed this event, have not made a public statement on whether or not they approved of minors dressing up in drag before thousands of people. Continue reading...
Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America's Most Haunted Houses
Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal? Continue reading...
One person stabbed, another injured in accidental shooting at Western Idaho Fair
(From CBS 2 News) One person was left stabbed and another suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound following a fight at the Western Idaho Fair. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a fight broke out in the parking lot Friday evening, which led to the stabbing and shots...
Two people seriously injured, several pets die in Boise apartment complex fire
Serious injuries have been reported in a Boise apartment complex fire.The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Colorado Avenue near Boise State earlier Wed...
