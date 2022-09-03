Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Victims of Floatplane Crash Included Activist, Winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of...
US News and World Report
Roofing Company GAF Plans $146M Georgia Plant, Hiring 135
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A roofing company plans to build a factory in the south Georgia city of Valdosta, investing $146 million and hiring 135 workers over the next six years. GAF, a unit of privately held Standard Industries of New York, made the announcement Wednesday. Construction is supposed to start this fall, with production beginning in early 2024.
US News and World Report
EPA to Decide Next Steps on Alaska Mine Project by Dec. 2
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is extending until Dec. 2 the timeline to decide whether to proceed with proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The agency, in a recent notice, said this would...
US News and World Report
Raley's Executive, Pilot Killed in California Plane Crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Wisconsin State Journal. September 5, 2022. Wisconsin should join the civilized world in requiring paid parental and family medical leave. Democrats have been supportive for years. Now Republicans seem to be coming around. The governor and Legislature should get this done to help families thrive. State and federal laws guarantee...
US News and World Report
Mississippi Public Broadcasting Gets New Executive Director
A broadcast industry veteran has been named to lead Mississippi Public Broadcasting. A broadcast industry veteran has been named to lead Mississippi Public Broadcasting. The Mississippi Authority for Educational Television's Board of Directors, in a news release Wednesday, announced that Royal Aills will lead the agency after a national search. Aills replaces Ronnie Agnew, who left MPB in December 2021 to become general manager for WOSU — a public media station in Columbus, Ohio.
US News and World Report
Hiker Dies After Being Stricken on New Hampshire Trail
KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
US News and World Report
Ex-Miss America Mund's Entry Pushes Dem Out of ND House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
US News and World Report
Missouri Man Accused of Beating 6-Year-Old to Death With Bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
US News and World Report
Truck Tire Blowout Causes Crash, Killing 11-Year-Old Girl
SUSSEX, Va. (AP) — A two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, Virginia State Police said. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.
