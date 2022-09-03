ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia

Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
State
Tennessee State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Raiders first round pick Damon Arnette entered diversion program for his pending drug charges in Florida

Former Las Vegas Raiders first round pick Damon Arnette will enter a diversion program rather than going to jail for his pending drug case in the state of Florida. A diversion program, also known as a pretrial diversion program or pretrial intervention program, in the criminal justice system is a form of pretrial sentencing that helps remedy behavior leading to the arrest. Administered by the judicial or law enforcement systems, they often allow the offender to avoid conviction, and include a rehabilitation program to avoid future criminal acts.
FLORIDA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Raymond Vohasek, DL, North Carolina

Honors/Captainship2020 & 2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Graduate Senior, 6th year including JUCO (Dupage). DNP 2018 due to injury. 3-year starter at NT for NCUN, aligns at 0 and 2 tech in their 4-2-5 Defense. Undersized for NT at next level at 6020/310, with a stocky build and stout lower body. Sufficient athlete with quality strength and acceleration, to pair with average speed and agility. As a run defender, Vohasek has a quality first step to pair with a powerful strike and knock-back. He holds his ground against zone schemes and double teams but struggles to get off blocks with subpar hand usage. He has quality play strength for his size, which can be seen going up against future draft picks. In the pass game, Vohasek struggles to create separation from blockers with below average hand usage and pass rush tools, but has been successful on stunts and eating up blocks for pass rushers. As a pass rusher, his best trait is his first step and relentlessness to get to the ball, while heavily relying on a bull rush. He plays with quality leverage and pad level using his strength to get knock-back on the IOL. Displays few counter-rush moves to his bull rush (side swipe & swim). Quality instincts to diagnose plays, and stuff gaps.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Luke Burton-Krahn, LB, University of British Columbia

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Realistically, I’m not at the top of anyone’s draft board right now. I wasn’t even recruited coming out of high school either. However, I believe My tenacity, athleticism, work ethic and attitude is what allows me to overcome any underdog position I find myself in and those traits are what make me a great football player.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Zach Ertz Injury Update

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about Zach Ertz’s lingering calf injury. What does this mean for his Week 1 status? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Brandon Barbee, DB, Southeastern Louisiana

School: Southeastern Louisiana University (previously Morehead State) Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Major: Business Administration. What do your teammates say is your best quality?. Definitely my technique – staying low and...
HAMMOND, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Teams Who Could Win Super Bowl LVI

September traditionally sees football take center stage as the NFL season begins. The hopes and dreams of 32 teams, players and fans are all concentrated on winning the Super Bowl. The big game is scheduled to take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in February 2023. But...
GLENDALE, AZ
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee

Honors/Captainship2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202111 games, 8 starts, 20 solo taks, 26 ast taks, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 int. 2019Georgia Military: 11 games, 25 solo tak, 6 ast taks, 11 TFL, 7 sacks. Player Summary:. Byron Young is an SR for TNUN...
NASHVILLE, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for September 6, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals released WR Jontre Kirklin from their PS. Bears worked out QB Kurt Benkert, LB Andre Anthony, DB Blessuan Austin, WR Alex Bachman, DE Ronald Blair, WR Matt Cole, WR Kaden Davis, DE Tim Harris, NT Donovan Jeter, OT Michael Niese, WR Jaquarii Roberson, WR Reggie Roberson, and OL Josh Seltzner.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Carter Duxbury, DL, Winona State

Level: Division II – Northern Sun (NSIC) Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Major: Elementary Education. Minor: Mid-Level Math. I like working with kids and I have always been a numbers...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 College Football Championship: FAQs and Fun Facts

With the college football season rapidly winding down, it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 national championship game. While we don’t know who will play just yet, there are a few things. we can predict. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at some of the...
INGLEWOOD, CA

