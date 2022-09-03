Honors/Captainship2020 & 2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Graduate Senior, 6th year including JUCO (Dupage). DNP 2018 due to injury. 3-year starter at NT for NCUN, aligns at 0 and 2 tech in their 4-2-5 Defense. Undersized for NT at next level at 6020/310, with a stocky build and stout lower body. Sufficient athlete with quality strength and acceleration, to pair with average speed and agility. As a run defender, Vohasek has a quality first step to pair with a powerful strike and knock-back. He holds his ground against zone schemes and double teams but struggles to get off blocks with subpar hand usage. He has quality play strength for his size, which can be seen going up against future draft picks. In the pass game, Vohasek struggles to create separation from blockers with below average hand usage and pass rush tools, but has been successful on stunts and eating up blocks for pass rushers. As a pass rusher, his best trait is his first step and relentlessness to get to the ball, while heavily relying on a bull rush. He plays with quality leverage and pad level using his strength to get knock-back on the IOL. Displays few counter-rush moves to his bull rush (side swipe & swim). Quality instincts to diagnose plays, and stuff gaps.

