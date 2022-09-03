Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Gary Neville brands Erling Haaland as unfair and compares Man City striker to James Bond villain
On the latest Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit discusses why Erling Haaland will fire Manchester City to the title, and what comes next for Leicester and VAR after difficult weekends. Haaland is just unfair - he's like a Bond villain. There's things happening this season that are not...
SkySports
Hallam Hope: Oldham player left 'seriously injured' by 'vicious assault' outside Boundary Park
Police are investigating claims an unnamed Chesterfield player was involved in a "vicious assault" which left Oldham forward Hallam Hope with "serious injuries". Hope was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday's Vanarama National League match between the two clubs. The 28-year-old required hospital treatment and...
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter given permission to speak with club
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season. The club have been given permission by Brighton to speak to Graham Potter, who is expected to meet Todd Boehly this afternoon. It is thought Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to meet Brighton's...
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel hits out at Chelsea's 'lack of hunger' in aftermath of 'surprising' Dinamo Zagreb defeat
Thomas Tuchel criticised Chelsea's "huge underperformance", saying his side lacked "hunger and intensity" as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb. Mislav Orsic's early goal stunned the 2021 Champions League winners at the Maksimir Stadium, with Tuchel admitting he "didn't see" the result coming...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel: Jamie Carragher fears for Graham Potter and says Mauricio Pochettino would be his preferred choice
Jamie Carragher fears for Graham Potter if he becomes Chelsea's next head coach following Thomas Tuchel's "shock" sacking, suggesting Mauricio Pochettino would be his preferred choice to take charge at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea sacked Tuchel on Wednesday morning, a day after a shock 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the...
SkySports
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's Reds outclassed by sensational Serie A side in Champions League opener
Liverpool's Champions League campaign got off to a nightmare start in hot and humid Naples on Wednesday as sensational Napoli ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners. Victor Osimhen set the precedent early on, hitting the post inside the opening 60 seconds before James Milner clumsily conceded a fifth-minute penalty, which Piotr Zielinski kept his cool to convert.
SkySports
Ajax 4-0 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side thrashed on Champions League return
Ajax ensured Rangers' return to the Champions League after a 12-year absence was a miserable one with a 4-0 thrashing in Amsterdam. Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, despite leading Rangers within two penalties of winning the Europa League last season, said they "could not compete" with their Champions League rivals as he defended his side's limp performance in the Netherlands, citing the financial gap between the two sides.
UEFA・
SkySports
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid: Ange Postecoglou's side miss early chances as they are outclassed in CL opener
Ange Postecoglou rued the early chances Celtic passed up as they marked their Champions League return with a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in front of a sell-out crowd. Captain Callum McGregor watched his shot crash off the post with Liel Ababa and Reo Hatate denied by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as the hosts impressed in the first half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Mislav Orsic powers Croatian champions to shock victory in Champions League opener
Disjointed Chelsea suffered a shock defeat to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on the opening night of their Champions League campaign as Mislav Orsic's first-half strike was enough to earn a 1-0 victory. Thomas Tuchel's side were caught napping in 13th minute as Orsic ran from his own half, latching onto...
SkySports
Diego Costa granted work permit to complete Wolves move
Diego Costa has been granted his work permit for his proposed move to Wolves. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is flying to England on Wednesday evening with a medical taking place on Thursday. If he passes his medical, Wolves will offer Costa a one-year contract and the 33-year-old...
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports
VAR: How it's supposed to work after weekend of controversy in the Premier League
VAR is in the headlines after a controversial weekend of Premier League officiating. Here we explain how it is supposed to work... The Video Assistant Referee is a qualified referee who watches the match in the VAR Hub at Stockley Park. They have a variety of screens and camera angles and the ability to watch slow-motion replays and are joined by assistants and a replay operator. Using what they see, they can advise on-field referees during matches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Man City striker Erling Haaland tops Power Rankings table | Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford & Harry Kane in pursuit
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reached double digits in only his sixth league start this season during a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa to secure his place at the summit of the form chart this week.
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea: Where did it go wrong for the head coach at Stamford Bridge?
"I didn't see it coming. Obviously I was in the wrong movie." Those were the words of Thomas Tuchel as he digested Chelsea's latest let down away from home, this time a 1-0 defeat at Champions League minnows Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening. But they could just as easily have...
SkySports
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side
Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
SkySports
Forest Green 2-1 Accrington: Josh March's late winner halts three-game losing run for hosts
Josh March's 80th-minute winner saw Forest Green halt a three-game losing run as they recorded a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Accrington. Tommy Leigh's 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema. Earlier, Reece Brown's first-half...
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel's first press conference | 'Does the club's sacking reputation concern you?'
During Thomas Tuchel's first Chelsea press conference in January 2021, he was asked if the club's reputation of sacking managers quickly concerned him. He replied 'yes and no'.
SkySports
Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United: American signing is exciting supporters with his high-intensity approach
Leeds were well beaten by Brentford on Saturday but the opposition coach Thomas Frank still had praise for one man. “Aaronson. What a player. What a player. That is a top buy for Leeds.” Even in defeat, Brenden Aaronson continues to impress. The supporters at Elland Road have...
MLS・
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Zinedine Zidane best fit for Chelsea not Graham Potter; why back Thomas Tuchel then sack him?
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and why he believes appointing Zinedine Zidane would have made more sense than turning to Brighton boss Graham Potter. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford: Happiness key to Man Utd striker's renaissance, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag has credited Marcus Rashford's positivity and work ethic for the striker's renaissance at Manchester United this season. Rashford has registered three goals - including two in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal - and two assists in six Premier League appearances this season, as many goal involvements as he managed in 25 appearances last season.
Comments / 0