Read full article on original website
Related
dawgpost.com
Former Gator Coach Dan Mullen Predicts Georgia Bulldogs Will Win National Championship
ATHENS - It looks like Dan Mullen clearly knows who his daddy is. It’s Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. After getting thrown out of Gainesville last year, the former Florida Gators head coach is now a college football analyst at ESPN, and he obviously knows how good the Georgia Bulldogs are.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog WR Ladd McConkey Playing Like A Superstar
ATHENS - With no George Pickens or Jermaine Burton on the roster this year, there were “experts” across the country who had question marks about Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldog’s receiving core heading into this season. If anyone doubted Bryan McClendon’s group heading into the season-opener...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart: This is the Best Coaching Staff I have Ever Had
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for a matchup with the Samford Bulldogs this weekend. It is the first home game the Dawgs have had since winning the national title. Opening Statement. “I’d be remised if I didn't wish Coach Dooley a Happy Birthday. I...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Huge Favorites vs. Samford - 3rd-Highest in Program History
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs are extremely heavy favorites to win this weekend over the Samford Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s program opened as a 52-point favorite to beat Samford. It is the third-highest spread in school history (Nicholls, +53.5; Charleston Southern, 52.5). Lines are only an indication of what betters think will happen in a game.
Comments / 0