Athens, GA

Georgia Bulldog WR Ladd McConkey Playing Like A Superstar

ATHENS - With no George Pickens or Jermaine Burton on the roster this year, there were “experts” across the country who had question marks about Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldog’s receiving core heading into this season. If anyone doubted Bryan McClendon’s group heading into the season-opener...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Huge Favorites vs. Samford - 3rd-Highest in Program History

ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs are extremely heavy favorites to win this weekend over the Samford Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s program opened as a 52-point favorite to beat Samford. It is the third-highest spread in school history (Nicholls, +53.5; Charleston Southern, 52.5). Lines are only an indication of what betters think will happen in a game.
ATHENS, GA

