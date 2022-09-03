Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
vegas24seven.com
RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE FOR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT
RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE FOR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT. Over Labor Day Weekend, music superstars Rick Springfield, John Waite and Men at Work took center stage at Downtown Rocks, the free concert series hosted by Fremont Street Experience. Fans gathered from all around on Saturday, September 3, to soak in an unforgettable performance by these iconic artists and sing along to top hits like “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield, “Change” by John Waite and “Who Can it be Now?” by Men at Work.
The Las Vegas Arts District Is Suddenly the Most Exciting Place to Dine in Sin City
James Trees is going all-in on the Las Vegas Arts District. Trees, the forward-thinking culinary entrepreneur who opened seasonal Italian restaurant Esther’s Kitchen in 2018, is ready to solidify the neighborhood’s status as a vibrant off-Strip dining destination. He’s carefully considering the balance between art and commerce as he expands Esther’s Kitchen and moves it to a building he’s purchased. He’s thinking about the possibility of the Michelin Guide returning to Las Vegas as he does research and development for a forthcoming fine-dining restaurant. And like other prominent chefs, mixologists and hospitality operators in the neighborhood, he’s focused on offering experiences that...
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival
Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fb101.com
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails brings a taste of Tuscany to the southwest
Nestled in the southwest community in Las Vegas by the development of Mountains Edge, Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails serves cuisine inspired by the culinary traditions of Italy. A mix of red sauce Italian and traditional Cucina transports guests using the best ingredients sourced from small American farms and select items from Italy. Its pasta is prepared daily along with specials ranging from local produce to large format, dry-aged steaks. A full menu is available along with three specials designed to delight the palate in an enjoyable dining experience.
Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience
Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner
The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
963kklz.com
Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America
Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vegasfamilyevents.com
HARVEST FESTIVAL ART & CRAFT – LAS VEGAS
Original Art & Craft Show. The Harvest Festival is an original Art & Craft Show with 24, 000 handmade American art & crafts in hundreds of booths, all day entertainment, and kids activity center. https://www.facebook.com/events/674470330599546/
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
Las Vegas Strip Rivals Try Something New
Pretty much every major performer of every music genre spends some time in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip hosts residencies featuring many of the biggest stars of today including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, Luke Bryan, Usher, Miranda Lambert, Pitbull, and John Legend. In addition to those current stars, the city also serves the nostalgia market with residencies featuring Sting, Barry Manilow, Santana, Shania Twain, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie, and ZZ Top.
Fox5 KVVU
Dates announced for annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City’s beloved Art in the Park event will once again be held this October. According to Boulder City Hospital’s website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 1 and 2. Marking the event’s 58th year, the craft gathering will again be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vegasfamilyevents.com
Mexican Independence Day Event
Mexican Patriotic Committee and The City of Las Vegas present Independence Day. Live music, bands, mariachis, dancing, food, and fun.
Raiderettes To Open 'The Studio' to the Public in Grand Opening
The Las Vegas Raiderettes are opening their studio to the public and offering free classes to the children.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)
You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Veggie Buck Truck’ to again offer inexpensive fruit, veggies at Las Vegas pop-up markets
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced that the “Veggie Buck Truck” pop-up produce markets will host several events this fall to offer fresh fruit and veggies for about a buck. The produce markets will be held at the Bonneville Transit Center...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas Tribune eNewspaper (Digital Copy) 09-07-2022
Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click below) Thank you for reading and choosing the Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper as your Local News source you can trust!. Interested in Writing for the Tribune? Contact Us!. For Advertisement Inquiry. Contact Us!. Contact: Comiesha Monica 702-666-5456. Location: Las Vegas. Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click...
californiaexaminer.net
Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?
The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
Comments / 0