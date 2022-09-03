ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE FOR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT

RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE FOR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT. Over Labor Day Weekend, music superstars Rick Springfield, John Waite and Men at Work took center stage at Downtown Rocks, the free concert series hosted by Fremont Street Experience. Fans gathered from all around on Saturday, September 3, to soak in an unforgettable performance by these iconic artists and sing along to top hits like “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield, “Change” by John Waite and “Who Can it be Now?” by Men at Work.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

The Las Vegas Arts District Is Suddenly the Most Exciting Place to Dine in Sin City

James Trees is going all-in on the Las Vegas Arts District. Trees, the forward-thinking culinary entrepreneur who opened seasonal Italian restaurant Esther’s Kitchen in 2018, is ready to solidify the neighborhood’s status as a vibrant off-Strip dining destination. He’s carefully considering the balance between art and commerce as he expands Esther’s Kitchen and moves it to a building he’s purchased. He’s thinking about the possibility of the Michelin Guide returning to Las Vegas as he does research and development for a forthcoming fine-dining restaurant. And like other prominent chefs, mixologists and hospitality operators in the neighborhood, he’s focused on offering experiences that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
fb101.com

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails brings a taste of Tuscany to the southwest

Nestled in the southwest community in Las Vegas by the development of Mountains Edge, Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails serves cuisine inspired by the culinary traditions of Italy. A mix of red sauce Italian and traditional Cucina transports guests using the best ingredients sourced from small American farms and select items from Italy. Its pasta is prepared daily along with specials ranging from local produce to large format, dry-aged steaks. A full menu is available along with three specials designed to delight the palate in an enjoyable dining experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience

Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sweetwaternow.com

Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner

The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America

Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#West Las Vegas#Bibliocommons#Play Electric Guitar
vegasfamilyevents.com

HARVEST FESTIVAL ART & CRAFT – LAS VEGAS

Original Art & Craft Show. The Harvest Festival is an original Art & Craft Show with 24, 000 handmade American art & crafts in hundreds of booths, all day entertainment, and kids activity center. https://www.facebook.com/events/674470330599546/
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Rivals Try Something New

Pretty much every major performer of every music genre spends some time in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip hosts residencies featuring many of the biggest stars of today including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, Luke Bryan, Usher, Miranda Lambert, Pitbull, and John Legend. In addition to those current stars, the city also serves the nostalgia market with residencies featuring Sting, Barry Manilow, Santana, Shania Twain, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie, and ZZ Top.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
vegasfamilyevents.com

Mexican Independence Day Event

Mexican Patriotic Committee and The City of Las Vegas present Independence Day. Live music, bands, mariachis, dancing, food, and fun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)

You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Las Vegas Tribune eNewspaper (Digital Copy) 09-07-2022

Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click below) Thank you for reading and choosing the Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper as your Local News source you can trust!. Interested in Writing for the Tribune? Contact Us!. For Advertisement Inquiry. Contact Us!. Contact: Comiesha Monica 702-666-5456. Location: Las Vegas. Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click...
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?

The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy