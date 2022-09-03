ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE FOR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT

RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE FOR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT. Over Labor Day Weekend, music superstars Rick Springfield, John Waite and Men at Work took center stage at Downtown Rocks, the free concert series hosted by Fremont Street Experience. Fans gathered from all around on Saturday, September 3, to soak in an unforgettable performance by these iconic artists and sing along to top hits like “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield, “Change” by John Waite and “Who Can it be Now?” by Men at Work.
HARVEST FESTIVAL ART & CRAFT – LAS VEGAS

Original Art & Craft Show. The Harvest Festival is an original Art & Craft Show with 24, 000 handmade American art & crafts in hundreds of booths, all day entertainment, and kids activity center. https://www.facebook.com/events/674470330599546/
Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
Clark County, NV
Flight Club Las Vegas to Host Multiple Hiring Events to Fill Over 100 Positions at New Location inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS TO HOST MULTIPLE HIRING EVENTS TO FILL OVER 100 POSITIONS AT NEW LOCATION INSIDE. GRAND CANAL SHOPPES AT THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS. Set to open this fall, State of Play Hospitality’s popular Social Darts concept Flight Club Las Vegas will be hosting a series of job fair events in September as they look to fill over 100 positions at the all-new location. Kicking off Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 24, the highly anticipated destination will invite local job seekers to become a part of the Strip’s newest hot-spot inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)

You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
The Las Vegas Arts District Is Suddenly the Most Exciting Place to Dine in Sin City

James Trees is going all-in on the Las Vegas Arts District. Trees, the forward-thinking culinary entrepreneur who opened seasonal Italian restaurant Esther’s Kitchen in 2018, is ready to solidify the neighborhood’s status as a vibrant off-Strip dining destination. He’s carefully considering the balance between art and commerce as he expands Esther’s Kitchen and moves it to a building he’s purchased. He’s thinking about the possibility of the Michelin Guide returning to Las Vegas as he does research and development for a forthcoming fine-dining restaurant. And like other prominent chefs, mixologists and hospitality operators in the neighborhood, he’s focused on offering experiences that...
House fire in east Las Vegas valley leaves 1 person dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at 6140 Yellowstone Ave. One person was found dead, officials said. The fire department has not yet released the cause of the...
Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
