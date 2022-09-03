Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Dates announced for annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City’s beloved Art in the Park event will once again be held this October. According to Boulder City Hospital’s website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 1 and 2. Marking the event’s 58th year, the craft gathering will again be...
vegas24seven.com
RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE FOR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT
RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE FOR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT. Over Labor Day Weekend, music superstars Rick Springfield, John Waite and Men at Work took center stage at Downtown Rocks, the free concert series hosted by Fremont Street Experience. Fans gathered from all around on Saturday, September 3, to soak in an unforgettable performance by these iconic artists and sing along to top hits like “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield, “Change” by John Waite and “Who Can it be Now?” by Men at Work.
vegasfamilyevents.com
HARVEST FESTIVAL ART & CRAFT – LAS VEGAS
Original Art & Craft Show. The Harvest Festival is an original Art & Craft Show with 24, 000 handmade American art & crafts in hundreds of booths, all day entertainment, and kids activity center. https://www.facebook.com/events/674470330599546/
news3lv.com
Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival
Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Veggie Buck Truck’ to again offer inexpensive fruit, veggies at Las Vegas pop-up markets
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced that the “Veggie Buck Truck” pop-up produce markets will host several events this fall to offer fresh fruit and veggies for about a buck. The produce markets will be held at the Bonneville Transit Center...
pvtimes.com
Eat tacos this Friday and raise money to support free medical services clinic in Pahrump
Pahrump Valley residents with a taste for tacos as well as charitable contributions have the chance to indulge in both this Friday, when the Pahrump Remote Area Medical Committee will host its second annual Taco Dinner fundraiser. Set to benefit Remote Area Medical’s upcoming Pahrump clinic, all proceeds from the...
news3lv.com
County approves $120M for development of homes for seniors, low-income families
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The County Commissioners today approved nearly $120 million to support the development of more than 3,100 homes for low-income families and seniors across the community. These initial Welcome Home funds are the first of its kind by a local government in Nevada. “This is something...
vegas24seven.com
Flight Club Las Vegas to Host Multiple Hiring Events to Fill Over 100 Positions at New Location inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS TO HOST MULTIPLE HIRING EVENTS TO FILL OVER 100 POSITIONS AT NEW LOCATION INSIDE. GRAND CANAL SHOPPES AT THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS. Set to open this fall, State of Play Hospitality’s popular Social Darts concept Flight Club Las Vegas will be hosting a series of job fair events in September as they look to fill over 100 positions at the all-new location. Kicking off Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 24, the highly anticipated destination will invite local job seekers to become a part of the Strip’s newest hot-spot inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)
You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
The Las Vegas Arts District Is Suddenly the Most Exciting Place to Dine in Sin City
James Trees is going all-in on the Las Vegas Arts District. Trees, the forward-thinking culinary entrepreneur who opened seasonal Italian restaurant Esther’s Kitchen in 2018, is ready to solidify the neighborhood’s status as a vibrant off-Strip dining destination. He’s carefully considering the balance between art and commerce as he expands Esther’s Kitchen and moves it to a building he’s purchased. He’s thinking about the possibility of the Michelin Guide returning to Las Vegas as he does research and development for a forthcoming fine-dining restaurant. And like other prominent chefs, mixologists and hospitality operators in the neighborhood, he’s focused on offering experiences that...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Neighborhood reaction after police serve search warrant at home of Robert Telles
Neighborhood reaction after police serve search warrant at home of Robert Telles. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was...
wchstv.com
Lake Mead water rising, harbor notices boost in business over Labor Day weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Boat Harbor is seeing its best summer weekend so far in 2022 over Labor Day, but the numbers are still down for what's considered normal this time of year. Some visitors like Debbie Ferdinand and her husband noticed the difference while launching...
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Local restaurant shares video of 'smash and grab' burglary
The Summerlin restaurant, Lindo Michoacán, sent KTNV video of a person allegedly breaking in and getting into the ATM and safe on August 29.
8newsnow.com
House fire in east Las Vegas valley leaves 1 person dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at 6140 Yellowstone Ave. One person was found dead, officials said. The fire department has not yet released the cause of the...
Business owners voice concerns after 17 break-ins in the southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas business owners have been alert due to increased break-ins in the southwest valley. This rise has not only set the owners back financially but also caused major concerns about the crime happening again.
news3lv.com
Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
Drought-tolerant trees could be next water-saving decision in Las Vegas
As people put in rock landscapes and take out thirsty grass, the Las Vegas valley is looking different all the time. But what about trees? How are they going to survive in a yard full of rocks?
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
