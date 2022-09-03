Read full article on original website
Related
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Undercurrent by Barney Norris review – a fine study of fate v free will
A man’s encounter with the woman whose life he saved triggers this heartfelt tale of a search for home and meaning
Comments / 0