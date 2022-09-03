ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County approves allocating nearly $120M for affordable housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved allocating nearly $120 million towards affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley. Submitted to commissioners by Kevin Schiller, deputy county manager, the agenda stated that the request was submitted “in response to the unprecedented crisis in housing affordability and availability.”
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Clark County, NV
Education
news3lv.com

Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutor#Here To Help#K12#Unlv
8 News Now

Who is Robert Telles?

Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Are you prepared for an emergency?

September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Clark County wants families to be prepared for emergencies. The county said that includes having an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and doing safety drills so everyone is on the same page.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police's latest crime stats are a mixed bag

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With several high-profile crimes making headlines in recent days, there has been a new focus on crime by many in Clark County. But, the latest round of crime statistics offered weekly by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for the week ending on August 26 does not indicate the valley’s crime rate is rising in all categories.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Horrible drivers around elementary schools

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another of many viewer emails about horrible driving around elementary schools. Lydia’s complaints could be from any of the Clark County School District’s more than 200 elementary schools, so even though the pictures here – from the CCSD Police Dept’s funny / not funny facebook page – aren’t from the school she’s talking about, they sure could be. She writes:
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy