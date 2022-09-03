Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
fb101.com
Seven Oh Brew Brings Oktoberfest to Las Vegas
Guests will eat, drink, and be merry throughout the weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration. Las Vegas’ inaugural authentic Oktoberfest, presented by Seven Oh Brew, will be held at The Orleans Arena Festival Grounds, offering much more than German beer and pretzels. The four-day celebration, September 29 to October 2, of German culture and heritage will feature a traditional German food menu, a variety of local food trucks, tasting activations, and an exclusive Oktoberfest brew,
A New Bagel Experience
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
Artists needed for utility box art project in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s becoming a bright and colorful trend across the Las Vegas valley. Colorful utility boxes are often times seen at intersections and the need for more artists to lend their creativity is now needed. Clark County Public Art Zap program is seeking up to 12 artists to design, prepare and paint […]
vegas24seven.com
The Neon Museum announces fall schedule of monthly STEAM Saturdays beginning this Saturday, Sept. 10
The Neon Museum announces fall schedule of monthly STEAM Saturdays beginning this Saturday, Sept. 10. Sponsored by Meow Wolf and the Nevada Arts Council, the low-cost, all-ages program promotes scientific inquiry, creative thinking, and art appreciation through hands-on activities. The Neon Museum hosts its educational series STEAM Saturdays, every second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theoldmotor.com
A Trio of Vintage Street Scenes
This a view of a SE 39th Ave. looking north at the intersection with SE Division St. taken on February 23, 1965 in Portland, OR. The photo is courtesy of Vintage Portland. And finally, this is a telephoto of South Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, NV, in the early-1950s.
Fox5 KVVU
Dates announced for annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City’s beloved Art in the Park event will once again be held this October. According to Boulder City Hospital’s website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 1 and 2. Marking the event’s 58th year, the craft gathering will again be...
cohaitungchi.com
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)
You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Veggie Buck Truck’ to again offer inexpensive fruit, veggies at Las Vegas pop-up markets
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced that the “Veggie Buck Truck” pop-up produce markets will host several events this fall to offer fresh fruit and veggies for about a buck. The produce markets will be held at the Bonneville Transit Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas valley among most diverse areas in U.S., new survey shows
Four Las Vegas townships, as well as the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, are in the Top 50 cities for ethnic diversity, according to a survey based on U.S. Census data.
Your first job: 8 News Now anchors tell their work stories
Our anchors worked jobs ranging from McDonald's to piano teacher to flower delivery to dishwasher. A Labor Day look at first jobs.
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas Tribune eNewspaper (Digital Copy) 09-07-2022
Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click below) Thank you for reading and choosing the Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper as your Local News source you can trust!. Interested in Writing for the Tribune? Contact Us!. For Advertisement Inquiry. Contact Us!. Contact: Comiesha Monica 702-666-5456. Location: Las Vegas. Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click...
news3lv.com
Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
963kklz.com
Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America
Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner
The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
Drought-tolerant trees could be next water-saving decision in Las Vegas
As people put in rock landscapes and take out thirsty grass, the Las Vegas valley is looking different all the time. But what about trees? How are they going to survive in a yard full of rocks?
vegas24seven.com
Flight Club Las Vegas to Host Multiple Hiring Events to Fill Over 100 Positions at New Location inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS TO HOST MULTIPLE HIRING EVENTS TO FILL OVER 100 POSITIONS AT NEW LOCATION INSIDE. GRAND CANAL SHOPPES AT THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS. Set to open this fall, State of Play Hospitality’s popular Social Darts concept Flight Club Las Vegas will be hosting a series of job fair events in September as they look to fill over 100 positions at the all-new location. Kicking off Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 24, the highly anticipated destination will invite local job seekers to become a part of the Strip’s newest hot-spot inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.
vegasfamilyevents.com
HARVEST FESTIVAL ART & CRAFT – LAS VEGAS
Original Art & Craft Show. The Harvest Festival is an original Art & Craft Show with 24, 000 handmade American art & crafts in hundreds of booths, all day entertainment, and kids activity center. https://www.facebook.com/events/674470330599546/
Someone fraudulently sold Tony Hsieh-owned building in downtown Las Vegas for $1M+, documents claim
Someone sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million – the problem is the tech entrepreneur’s estate says it was all a fraud.
Comments / 0