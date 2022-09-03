ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

fb101.com

Seven Oh Brew Brings Oktoberfest to Las Vegas

Guests will eat, drink, and be merry throughout the weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration. Las Vegas’ inaugural authentic Oktoberfest, presented by Seven Oh Brew, will be held at The Orleans Arena Festival Grounds, offering much more than German beer and pretzels. The four-day celebration, September 29 to October 2, of German culture and heritage will feature a traditional German food menu, a variety of local food trucks, tasting activations, and an exclusive Oktoberfest brew,
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A New Bagel Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Artists needed for utility box art project in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s becoming a bright and colorful trend across the Las Vegas valley. Colorful utility boxes are often times seen at intersections and the need for more artists to lend their creativity is now needed. Clark County Public Art Zap program is seeking up to 12 artists to design, prepare and paint […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Neon Museum announces fall schedule of monthly STEAM Saturdays beginning this Saturday, Sept. 10

The Neon Museum announces fall schedule of monthly STEAM Saturdays beginning this Saturday, Sept. 10. Sponsored by Meow Wolf and the Nevada Arts Council, the low-cost, all-ages program promotes scientific inquiry, creative thinking, and art appreciation through hands-on activities. The Neon Museum hosts its educational series STEAM Saturdays, every second...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Society
theoldmotor.com

A Trio of Vintage Street Scenes

This a view of a SE 39th Ave. looking north at the intersection with SE Division St. taken on February 23, 1965 in Portland, OR. The photo is courtesy of Vintage Portland. And finally, this is a telephoto of South Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, NV, in the early-1950s.
PORTLAND, OR
cohaitungchi.com

30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)

You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Art
lasvegastribune.net

Las Vegas Tribune eNewspaper (Digital Copy) 09-07-2022

Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click below) Thank you for reading and choosing the Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper as your Local News source you can trust!. Interested in Writing for the Tribune? Contact Us!. For Advertisement Inquiry. Contact Us!. Contact: Comiesha Monica 702-666-5456. Location: Las Vegas. Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America

Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sweetwaternow.com

Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner

The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Flight Club Las Vegas to Host Multiple Hiring Events to Fill Over 100 Positions at New Location inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS TO HOST MULTIPLE HIRING EVENTS TO FILL OVER 100 POSITIONS AT NEW LOCATION INSIDE. GRAND CANAL SHOPPES AT THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS. Set to open this fall, State of Play Hospitality’s popular Social Darts concept Flight Club Las Vegas will be hosting a series of job fair events in September as they look to fill over 100 positions at the all-new location. Kicking off Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 24, the highly anticipated destination will invite local job seekers to become a part of the Strip’s newest hot-spot inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegasfamilyevents.com

HARVEST FESTIVAL ART & CRAFT – LAS VEGAS

Original Art & Craft Show. The Harvest Festival is an original Art & Craft Show with 24, 000 handmade American art & crafts in hundreds of booths, all day entertainment, and kids activity center. https://www.facebook.com/events/674470330599546/
LAS VEGAS, NV

