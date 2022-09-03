ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Music mourns a humble star

Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Much-loved pianist and conductor Lars Vogt dies after cancer diagnosis, aged 51

The German musician died at home surrounded by family, after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2021. The German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died aged 51, on the afternoon of Monday 5 September 2022, his management have confirmed. Vogt was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, after doctors found tumours on his throat and liver.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
Person
James Levine
Person
Bryn Terfel
NME

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55

Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Sad death of London’s foremost chorus master

The death has been announced of Terry Edwards, founder of London Voices and one of the leading figures in choral music. He was 83. Among other attrtibutes, being 6’9″ tall he played basketball for Great Britain in the 1964 Olympic Games. Terry Edwards started out his chorus career...
WORLD
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]
Slipped Disc

Tragic news: Lars Vogt has died

We have been notified that the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt died this afternoon, following a sudden worsening of his cancer. He is survived by his wife, Anna Reszniak-Vogt, and three children. Only three weeks ago, he was speaking positively on this site about balancing his cancer care with...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mezzo#Grand Opera#Img#Landmesser#Thurmont Middl
Slipped Disc

Death of an eminent US organist, 81

Dr Delbert Disselhorst of Iowa City, Iowa died unexpectedly on September 1, 2022 from natural causes. He was professor of organ at the University of lowa from 1970 until his retirement in 2008. Tributes:. Del was a monumental influence in the lives of his decades of students. His shared talents...
IOWA CITY, IA
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Maite Beaumont

The 2022-23 season has kicked off and that means that many companies are presenting exciting new productions, new works, and reviving classics. Among them is the Teatro de la Zarzuela, which is opening with an exciting world premiere, “La Celestina.” The work by Felipe Pedrell will world premiere 120 years after it was originally intended to be shown back in 1902 and will be performed in concert with a superb cast.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

6 Popular and Influential Bands With Short-Lived Careers

As with anything, it can be difficult to burn brightly while simultaneously battling burnout. In the music world, this can be especially laborious to accomplish given the grueling tour schedules and the incessant lure of various substances. Many a band has thrown in the towel after it all just got to be too much. And other times, a career stop can arrive after the death of a band member.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Internet
soultracks.com

Motown and Stax singing star Mable John dies at age 91

(August 26, 2022) She was a pioneering star who was there at the inception of the greatest musical label of its time. And tonight we say a sad goodbye to the great Mabel John, who has died at age 91. Robin Terry, CEO of The Motown Museum, posted the following...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Bayreuth chairman frets over Thielemann-Wagner breakdown

The chair of the Bayreuth Festival’s board of governors, Georg von Waldenfels, has spoken of his unhappiness at the rift between his favourite conductor Christian Thielemann and the festival’s director Katharina Wagner. Asked about Thielemann’s absence next year, he says: ‘It’s a decision by Katharina Wagner’....
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Berlin Phil brings back lunch

Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lisa Dietrich moves us with "Mountain"

(September 7, 2022) When L.A.-based singer and songwriter Lisa Dietrich decided to deliver a cover of the great Barry White/Love Unlimited classic “Move Me No Mountain,” she determined to go all the way. Lisa’s new version features an all-star cast of musicians that includes such notables as Chuckii...
MUSIC
UPI News

On This Day: Funeral held for Princess Diana

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1522, one of Ferdinand Magellan's five ships -- the Vittoria -- arrived at Sanlucar de Barrameda in Spain, completing the first circumnavigation of the world. In 1620, 149 Pilgrims set sail from England aboard the Mayflower, bound for the New...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum

Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum. Perhaps the greatest bonus of writing this Blog is the surprising exposure to arts and artists who have never swam into my ambit before. I would never have thought that I would be interested in this subject matter but I was riveted by this video. It is a virtual tour of an exhibition currently at the Met, celebrating the renowned German artists, Bernd and Hilla Becher (1931–2007; 1934–2015), who changed the course of late twentieth-century photography.
MUSEUMS
Slipped Disc

Sudden death of Vienna Opera tenor, 45

Romanian media have reported the death of the international tenor Marian Talaba. Marian was a member of the Vienna State Opera ensemble from 2004 to 2016, venturing to other stages since then. No cause of death has been given.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Germans appoint first-ever Irish music director

The historic Meiningen State Theatre has named as its new Generalmusikdirektor the young Irish conductor Killian Farrell. Farrell, 28, succeeds the Swiss Philippe Bach, who has not sought a contract renewal. Farrell was first Kapellmeister at Theater Bremen until the beginning of last season when he moved to become Kapellmeister...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy