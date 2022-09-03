Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
classicfm.com
Much-loved pianist and conductor Lars Vogt dies after cancer diagnosis, aged 51
The German musician died at home surrounded by family, after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2021. The German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died aged 51, on the afternoon of Monday 5 September 2022, his management have confirmed. Vogt was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, after doctors found tumours on his throat and liver.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Famed male Italian director tells Venice he was born a woman
VENICE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Award-winning Italian director Emanuele Crialese revealed on Sunday that he had been born a woman as he presented his highly autobiographical movie "L'Immensita", starring Penelope Cruz, at the Venice Film Festival.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55
Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
Slipped Disc
Sad death of London’s foremost chorus master
The death has been announced of Terry Edwards, founder of London Voices and one of the leading figures in choral music. He was 83. Among other attrtibutes, being 6’9″ tall he played basketball for Great Britain in the 1964 Olympic Games. Terry Edwards started out his chorus career...
The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]
Slipped Disc
Tragic news: Lars Vogt has died
We have been notified that the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt died this afternoon, following a sudden worsening of his cancer. He is survived by his wife, Anna Reszniak-Vogt, and three children. Only three weeks ago, he was speaking positively on this site about balancing his cancer care with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
Death of an eminent US organist, 81
Dr Delbert Disselhorst of Iowa City, Iowa died unexpectedly on September 1, 2022 from natural causes. He was professor of organ at the University of lowa from 1970 until his retirement in 2008. Tributes:. Del was a monumental influence in the lives of his decades of students. His shared talents...
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Maite Beaumont
The 2022-23 season has kicked off and that means that many companies are presenting exciting new productions, new works, and reviving classics. Among them is the Teatro de la Zarzuela, which is opening with an exciting world premiere, “La Celestina.” The work by Felipe Pedrell will world premiere 120 years after it was originally intended to be shown back in 1902 and will be performed in concert with a superb cast.
Renowned classical pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died at 51
Vogt died "surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer," according to a statement from his representatives.
6 Popular and Influential Bands With Short-Lived Careers
As with anything, it can be difficult to burn brightly while simultaneously battling burnout. In the music world, this can be especially laborious to accomplish given the grueling tour schedules and the incessant lure of various substances. Many a band has thrown in the towel after it all just got to be too much. And other times, a career stop can arrive after the death of a band member.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
soultracks.com
Motown and Stax singing star Mable John dies at age 91
(August 26, 2022) She was a pioneering star who was there at the inception of the greatest musical label of its time. And tonight we say a sad goodbye to the great Mabel John, who has died at age 91. Robin Terry, CEO of The Motown Museum, posted the following...
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth chairman frets over Thielemann-Wagner breakdown
The chair of the Bayreuth Festival’s board of governors, Georg von Waldenfels, has spoken of his unhappiness at the rift between his favourite conductor Christian Thielemann and the festival’s director Katharina Wagner. Asked about Thielemann’s absence next year, he says: ‘It’s a decision by Katharina Wagner’....
Slipped Disc
Berlin Phil brings back lunch
Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lisa Dietrich moves us with "Mountain"
(September 7, 2022) When L.A.-based singer and songwriter Lisa Dietrich decided to deliver a cover of the great Barry White/Love Unlimited classic “Move Me No Mountain,” she determined to go all the way. Lisa’s new version features an all-star cast of musicians that includes such notables as Chuckii...
On This Day: Funeral held for Princess Diana
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1522, one of Ferdinand Magellan's five ships -- the Vittoria -- arrived at Sanlucar de Barrameda in Spain, completing the first circumnavigation of the world. In 1620, 149 Pilgrims set sail from England aboard the Mayflower, bound for the New...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum
Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum. Perhaps the greatest bonus of writing this Blog is the surprising exposure to arts and artists who have never swam into my ambit before. I would never have thought that I would be interested in this subject matter but I was riveted by this video. It is a virtual tour of an exhibition currently at the Met, celebrating the renowned German artists, Bernd and Hilla Becher (1931–2007; 1934–2015), who changed the course of late twentieth-century photography.
Slipped Disc
Sudden death of Vienna Opera tenor, 45
Romanian media have reported the death of the international tenor Marian Talaba. Marian was a member of the Vienna State Opera ensemble from 2004 to 2016, venturing to other stages since then. No cause of death has been given.
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Germans appoint first-ever Irish music director
The historic Meiningen State Theatre has named as its new Generalmusikdirektor the young Irish conductor Killian Farrell. Farrell, 28, succeeds the Swiss Philippe Bach, who has not sought a contract renewal. Farrell was first Kapellmeister at Theater Bremen until the beginning of last season when he moved to become Kapellmeister...
Comments / 0