Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC
Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
Another Lucky Lottery Player in New York Wins $1,000 a Day for Life
Someone in New York had one hell of a Labor Day weekend winning $1,000 a day for life. New York has another winning Cash for Life lottery ticket. The winning numbers for the Sunday, September 4 drawing were:. 10-11-20-28-36 +2. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the...
I moved to NYC from Wisconsin 10 years ago. Here are 6 things that still surprise me about the city
A Midwestern Insider reporter reflects on her decade in New York City and what she still finds surprising about living there.
PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC
The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.
The 7 Best Old-School Italian Restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy
Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.
2022-2023 school year: 9 key things to be aware of as school year begins on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The new school year is fast approaching and it will mark the first time in two years that students won’t be returning with a plethora of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. The 2022-2023 school year will be closer to a pre-pandemic normal academic year — as...
Back To School: NYC Catholic schools welcome students back Wednesday
School officials say all Catholic schools in New York City will continue to operate with full in-person instruction.
Labor Day 2022 in photos
Labor Day 2022 NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 5: People wearing costumes take part in the Labor Day Parade, also known as West Indian Carnival, an annual celebration held on American Labor Day (the first Monday in September) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 5, 2022. The carnival attracts thousands of participants with colorful costumes accompanied with native music. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NYC first day of school: What you need to know for 2022–2023
NEW YORK - New York City public schools are welcoming back students on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, for the 2022–2023 academic year. Parents and students should be aware of requirements, protocols, and resources from New York City's Department of Education. What Is the 2022–2023 NYC School Calendar?. You...
J'ouvert street closures start at 11 p.m.
NEW YORK -- The pre-dawn celebration called J'ouvert that leads into the West Indian Day Parade is just hours away and many participants were busy Sunday night with last-minute preparations.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more from Grand Army Plaza, where the festival will take place Monday.The celebration is back in Brooklyn for the first time since the pandemic began. Police barricades were up Sunday night as preparations continued.Police are promising the festivities will be safe for the thousands who are expected to participate.During the final hours before the festivities, seamstresses were putting the finishing touches on the costumes the people in...
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
‘Next phase of the new normal’: UFT president weighs in on 2022-2023 academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s nearly the start of a new school year as New York City public school children prepare to return to campus during what the city’s teacher union president is calling the “next phase of the new normal.”. Michael Mulgrew, president of the...
Reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose credit divine intervention for survival on 9/11
Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose rushed to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While trying to get closer to the burning towers, a friendly face stopped them in the crowd. Now, they credit this woman with saving their lives.
NYC public schools snow days are eliminated
NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past, according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning, Chancellor David Banks confirmed to Good Day New York. On "Snow days"...
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City
See images of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten Island
Chef Cenobio Canalizo of Morgan's Brooklyn BarbecuePhoto provided by Pig Island NYC. From whole hog roasts to endless barbecued meats, craft beers, spirits, ciders and more, you don’t want to miss out on the incredible, all-inclusive one-day feast that is Pig Island!
East New York is not coming in September 2022
Fall TV begins this month, and that includes many of the new shows on various networks. Sadly, East New York is not one of the new arrivals this month. It’s time for fall TV to get started. That’s the case every September, and we look forward to the rush of content. There are some favorites returning, but we’re also getting some new TV shows to trial.
Chinese and Soul Food Restaurant Opening This Month in Teaneck
Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
