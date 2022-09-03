ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothamist

Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC

Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
Secret NYC

PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC

The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Old-School Italian Restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy

Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.
WPXI

Labor Day 2022 in photos

Labor Day 2022 NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 5: People wearing costumes take part in the Labor Day Parade, also known as West Indian Carnival, an annual celebration held on American Labor Day (the first Monday in September) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 5, 2022. The carnival attracts thousands of participants with colorful costumes accompanied with native music. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
fox5ny.com

NYC first day of school: What you need to know for 2022–2023

NEW YORK - New York City public schools are welcoming back students on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, for the 2022–2023 academic year. Parents and students should be aware of requirements, protocols, and resources from New York City's Department of Education. What Is the 2022–2023 NYC School Calendar?. You...
CBS New York

J'ouvert street closures start at 11 p.m.

NEW YORK -- The pre-dawn celebration called J'ouvert that leads into the West Indian Day Parade is just hours away and many participants were busy Sunday night with last-minute preparations.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more from Grand Army Plaza, where the festival will take place Monday.The celebration is back in Brooklyn for the first time since the pandemic began. Police barricades were up Sunday night as preparations continued.Police are promising the festivities will be safe for the thousands who are expected to participate.During the final hours before the festivities, seamstresses were putting the finishing touches on the costumes the people in...
PIX11

J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
fox5ny.com

NYC public schools snow days are eliminated

NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past, according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning, Chancellor David Banks confirmed to Good Day New York. On "Snow days"...
FanSided

East New York is not coming in September 2022

Fall TV begins this month, and that includes many of the new shows on various networks. Sadly, East New York is not one of the new arrivals this month. It’s time for fall TV to get started. That’s the case every September, and we look forward to the rush of content. There are some favorites returning, but we’re also getting some new TV shows to trial.
boozyburbs.com

Chinese and Soul Food Restaurant Opening This Month in Teaneck

Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
