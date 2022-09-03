Read full article on original website
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
Detailed orbital calculations will help assess the effect of the asteroid smasher. Six nights of observations by two powerful telescopes confirmed that the orbit of double asteroid Didymos is perfectly aligned for NASA's asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft to arrive in late September. The observations, conducted in early July by the Lowell...
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
CNET
'Space Treasure': Webb Snaps Its First-Ever Direct Image of an Exoplanet
Hello, HIP 65426 b! That jumble of letters and numbers belongs to an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system) that has the honor of being the subject of the James Webb Space Telescope's first direct image of a distant world. "This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
americanmilitarynews.com
First ever Earth-saving asteroid experiment from NASA happening this month
NASA is going to try to change the path of an asteroid in hopes of being able to save Earth from destruction some day. First off, NASA wants us to know that currently there are no asteroids heading toward Earth. For this experiment on trying to change the path of an asteroid, they have picked out an asteroid they can observe but poses no threat to Earth.
Giant 'space tarantula' captured by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope continues to impress with its breathtaking finds. The latest discovery from the telescope is quite fitting, as Webb has captured a giant space tarantula.
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
scitechdaily.com
Astronomers Discover Two “Super-Earth” Planets About 100 Light-Years Away
Astronomers Discover Two New Temperate Rocky Worlds. An international research team has just announced the discovery of two “super-Earth” planets orbiting LP 890-9, a small, cool star located about 100 light-years from Earth. The star, also called TOI-4306 or SPECULOOS-2, is the second-coolest star found to host planets, after the famous TRAPPIST-1. This rare discovery is the subject of an upcoming publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
natureworldnews.com
After 150-Foot Wide Asteroid Flew Past Earth, NASA Says 4 More Are Coming
NASA has issued a warning for four more asteroids following the safe passage of a terrifying 150-foot wide big asteroid. A giant 150-foot diameter asteroid just passed the Earth from up close. On the one hand, NASA is getting ready to launch the Artemis I spacecraft to prepare for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration.
How to watch Nasa smash satellite into asteroid LIVE in ‘apocalypse defence’ mission
NASA will test its planetary defences by smashing a spacecraft into an asteroid later this month – and you can watch it live. Live coverage of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission's final moments will be streamed around the globe. How to watch DART live stream. Nasa has...
Mysterious region of the sun shines in new photo from world's largest solar telescope
The sun's lower atmosphere, the chromosphere, is usually drowned out by light from below it. The world's most powerful solar telescope has captured the first-ever detailed image of the sun's chromosphere, the layer of its atmosphere just above its surface. The newly released image of the chromosphere shows an area...
LOOK: NASA’s Reveals Photo of Cosmic ‘Tarantula’ Snapped by James Webb Telescope
NASA’s James Webb telescope is capturing an incredible cosmic event. Snapping an image of a massive “tarantula” hundreds of thousands of light-years away. These are the latest of many images taken via NASA’s infamous James Webb telescope detailing the endless wonders of our universe. Many of which remain largely unknown.
Universe Today
NASA Gives a Detailed Analysis of all the Landing Debris Perseverance Has Found on Mars
A recent blog by Dr. Justin Maki, Imaging Scientist and the Deputy Principal Investigator on the Perseverance rover Mastcam-Z camera, provides a detailed account about the debris the entry, descent, and landing (EDL) system left scattered around the Martian surface while delivering the Perseverance rover to Jezero Crater. This blog highlights how much hardware goes into sending our brave, robotic explorers to the Red Planet while discussing the importance of imaging such debris.
Russia delays launch of Luna 25 moon lander to 2023
Russia's reactivation of lunar exploration via its robotic Luna 25 lander has slipped to 2023. The postponement was announced to Russia's TASS news agency by Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday (Sept. 7). When asked if Luna 25 had slipped to next year, Borisov replied, "Unfortunately, yes," TASS reported (opens in new tab).
