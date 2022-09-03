Read full article on original website
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike
A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
Horror crash leaves FIVE teenagers dead after ute slammed into a tree on a country road - as driver, 18, fights for life in hospital
At least five people have died in a horror car crash just after 8pm on Tuesday. A Nissan Navara utility lost control and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of around 1000, near Picton, 100km southwest of Sydney. The 18-year-old male driver survived, and was treated...
23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river
The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
'Killer clown' sparks police investigation after boy, 17, was 'followed along a pier by creepy costumed stranger' - sparking fears bizarre trend has returned
Two teenagers have said they were stalked by a 'killer clown', sparking fears the creepy trend has returned. Police are investigating after a 17-year-old and his friend claimed they had been followed by a clown hiding behind the sea wall at Hampton Pier in Kent on Monday night. Speaking on...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County. The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson. State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system. Nicholson's...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Tragedy as ‘beautiful and kind’ young mum, 20, is killed in horrific crash when her car rolled
A young mum died after her car rolled multiple times before her body was flung onto the roof of an adjacent industrial property. Kellie Hounslow, 21 - who is known as Kellie Boon by her family - was killed at Ayr, 100km south-east of Townsville, Queensland last week. She has...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People
Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
Boy found dead in bedroom after 'taking part in TikTok blackout challenge'
A teenage boy has been found dead in his bedroom after apparently taking part in a TikTok 'blackout challenge'. Leon Brown, 14, was discovered unresponsive by his mum, Lauryn Keating, 30, at his home in Cumbernauld, Scotland, last Thursday (25 August). The death comes after Archie Battersbee died after allegedly...
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
Man Gets Mauled by Zoo Lion While Trying to Steal Her Cubs
Accra Zoo officials in Ghana are in shock after a man attempted to climb into a lion enclosure in an alleged attempt to steal a pair of lion cubs—but got ripped apart by the lionness instead. The middle-aged man scaled two fences, one 10-feet tall and the other 20-feet tall, to approach the family of big cats, according to the BBC. Police are currently investigating the incident. Officials suspect that the man may have been after the cubs due to a rare recessive trait they both have that gives them white coats. That color is exceedingly rare in the wild, making the pair just two out of a dozen or so lions that exist in the world, according to the Global White Lion Protection Trust. “The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,” Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio said in a statement. “We ask the public to desist from doing anything like this.”Read it at BBC
