LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas searched the home of an outgoing local elected official and towed away a vehicle similar to one sought in the criminal investigation of the fatal stabbing of a veteran investigative reporter. A Las Vegas police statement did not specify where officers searched following the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Officer Misael Parra, a department spokesperson, said hours later he had no additional information to report. Review-Journal and local television news crews reported seeing police vehicles at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, who had been the subject of some German’s reporting. KTNV-TV reported officers entered and exited the house. Messages left by The Associated Press for Telles at his county office were not immediately returned.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 MINUTES AGO