Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 136
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
Judge hits 55th home run, Yanks beat Twins 5-4 in 12 innings
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 55th home run in the only blemish of Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding major league debut, Oswaldo Cabrera’s single capped a two-run 12th and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener. Cabrera also threw out a runner at the plate in the 10th as the AL East leaders clinched their 30th consecutive winning season. Judge homered for the fourth straight game, driving a changeup to left in the fourth inning and beginning New York’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit. He set the Yankees record for right-handed hitters by surpassing the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees’ season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth’s high of 60 in 1927. Gleyber Torres tied it at 3 for the injury-depleted Yankees with a two-run homer in the sixth off Griffin Jax.
Pinstripe Alley
Enough of Donaldson
Can we please give Josh Donaldson a permanent seat on the bench? Taking a HR trot on a ball that didn't go out and getting thrown out at second is bush league nonsense. His fielding is getting worse by the day as well. Volpe is tearing it up in AAA...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/6/22
Newsday | Anthony Rieber: More bad injury news; Giancarlo Stanton was removed from yesterday’s game with the Twins after fouling a pitch off his foot in the sixth. Stanton finished that at-bat, but was pinch-hit for come the eighth inning. The slugger has looked lost since returning from the injured list, and now we’ll see if this latest malady will only shelve him momentarily, or if another IL trip is in order. The team announced after the game that X-rays on Stanton’s foot were negative.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees rained out tonight, will play Wednesday doubleheader
The weather forecast for the Bronx tonight is awful, and the Yankees did not see fit to waste anyone’s time by making them come to the ballpark and wait out a long delay. They were set to face the Twins with ace Gerrit Cole squaring off with rookie right-hander Joe Ryan, but instead, we’ll see them tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The brief glimpse of hope near the end of August has already sputtered out on this team. The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario of getting swept by the Rays, but have otherwise put themselves in prime position to hand away the division that they’ve had in their back pocket since May. Their upcoming homestand will be crucial to seeing if they’ll be playing from behind for the final weeks of the year or if they can prevent a full-blown crash and burn.
Pinstripe Alley
Diving deep into Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive limitations
Look, I’m not here to bash Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a person. He seems like an extremely hard worker with the drive to be a productive major league player, and he doesn’t deserve the over-the-line vitriol directed at his family. What I’m doing here is questioning the Yankees’ analysis of IKF as a highly-skilled defensive shortstop. There have been several instances that make me feel like they’re doing everything they can to confirm their belief that IKF is a great defender because they made the trade for him. In other words, if this isn’t confirmation bias at its finest, then I don’t know what is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
Zack Britton, Scott Effross, and the Yankees’ valuable bullpen depth
It’s a hard time to think of positive things to talk about with respect to the second-half Yankees, but one thing that fans can all take comfort in is the bullpen. Once again a top-five unit in the game, it’s seen rebounds from Jonathan Loáisiga and Clay Holmes. Combine them with the emergence of rookie Ron Marinaccio as a real weapon in high leverage spots, and the ‘pen can be counted on to keep the game close, even as the offense struggled to find its footing.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Domingo Germán vs. Louie Varland
After a day off for rain yesterday, the Yankees are back in action today for a doubleheader against the Twins. The series opener on Monday went mostly well with the Yankees winning, 5-2, and Aaron Judge hitting home run No. 54. Can they follow that up with more wins today in the ongoing quest to add more games back to the AL East lead?
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays keep pressure on by beating Boston
The Yankees were rained out last night in the Bronx, setting up a doubleheader against the Twins today. The rest of the American League pretty active, though, so here’s what happened with their potential playoff rivals. Tampa Bay Rays 8 (76-58), Boston Red Sox 4 (67-70) The bad weather...
Pinstripe Alley
Roger Maris’ 1961 home run record chase featured both history and stress
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on his way to making history. He has a little less than a month to hit eight home runs, at least: if he does that, he will become the franchise’s single-season home run king, breaking Roger Maris’ record and setting a new American League plateau in the process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Series Preview
The Yankees limp home from a 4-6 road trip having tied or lost all three series. Their starting lineup took a beating on the road, with Andrew Benintendi breaking the hamate bone in his right hand, requiring surgery. Next up they face the Twins for four games at Yankee Stadium, and here are the projected starting pitching matchups.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/5/22
The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario last night, something they’ve been consistently doing for the last month or so. Instead of allowing the Rays to sweep them out of the Trop and blow open the division race, they salvaged a game to hold the line at five games. Instead of careening off of a cliff, they’re simply puttering alongside the edge with the gas tank nearing E.
Comments / 0