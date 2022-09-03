Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bastrop; Travis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Travis and northwestern Bastrop Counties through 745 PM CDT At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manor, or near Elgin, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Austin, Pflugerville, Elgin, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Manor, Rollingwood, Wyldwood, Hornsby Bend, Sunset Valley, Webberville, Garfield, Del Valle, Pilot Knob and McKinney Falls State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BASTROP COUNTY, TX ・ 39 MINUTES AGO