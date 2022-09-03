Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Travis; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Williamson and north central Travis Counties through 715 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Weir, or near Georgetown, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Serenada, Windemere, Leander, Hutto, Weir, Georgetown Dam, Jonestown, Volente, Brushy Creek, Wells Branch, Jollyville and Jonah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO