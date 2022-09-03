Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
NPR
'Mo' is a singular comedy about work, family and bureaucracy
The excellent new Netflix series Mo is about a man who figures out how to get by: how to find work as someone who can't work legally, how to navigate the asylum process as a Palestinian refugee in Texas, and how to care for the people he loves. The show's star and co-creator is the standup Mo Amer, whose story dives into immigration, identity, and a family as they work to map out a secure future.
People Are Sharing The Biggest Mistakes They Made As Teens, And Some Of These Are Heartbreaking
"Looking back at the way I bullied this one girl, I was cruel and thoughtless. I’m 50 now, and it still hurts me."
NPR
A.M. Homes on writing about characters that have different set of values from her
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author A.M. Homes about her new book, The Unfolding, which focuses on a Republican power broker between election night 2008 and Inauguration Day in January 2009. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The author A.M. Homes often writes about characters that have a very different set of values...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Thomas the Tank Engine and Peppa Pig welcome friends with autism and 2 mommies
Two beloved children's TV shows are adding diverse new characters that reflect real people more fully: Thomas & Friends will have its first autistic train character, and Peppa Pig included a same-sex couple in an episode that aired in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Bruno the Brake Car — a...
NPR
Encore: Werner Herzog's new novel is a story of the jungle and obsession and delusion
Renowned filmmaker Werner Herzog turned 80 years old yesterday, and he's still trying news things. Like, earlier this year, he published his first novel. The story behind it starts in 1997. Herzog was in Tokyo to direct an opera. His hosts informed him that the Japanese emperor might be open to meeting with him.
NPR
'Playground Politica' is an ode to popstar Netta's childhood in Nigeria
Netta is an international pop star. She won the Eurovision Song Contest for her home country of Israel back in 2018, and she's become known for her eye-catching outfits and quirky dance moves. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Netta is an international pop star. She won the Eurovision Song Contest for her...
NPR
After 10 years as an explosive detection dog for the TSA, Eebbers is retiring
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Eebbers the dog has worked his entire life, and after 10 years as an explosive-detection dog for the TSA, he is retiring. He was the oldest working dog in the agency and was assigned to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. He's accomplished a lot in his career, including his recent first-place win in the TSA's cutest canine contest. They threw him a big retirement party, as well as for his handler. Eebbers got a cake shaped like a cartoon bomb and lots of chew toys. It's MORNING EDITION.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
Just a quick warning - this episode does contain mention of pregnancy loss. THOMPSON: The TV cartoon "Bluey" is a hit with young children, but it's also found a devoted following among their parents, who've embraced the show's emotional depth, as well as its messages about creativity, collaboration and learning through play. I'm Stephen Thompson, and today we're talking about "Bluey" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
Comments / 0