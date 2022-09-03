ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

'Mo' is a singular comedy about work, family and bureaucracy

The excellent new Netflix series Mo is about a man who figures out how to get by: how to find work as someone who can't work legally, how to navigate the asylum process as a Palestinian refugee in Texas, and how to care for the people he loves. The show's star and co-creator is the standup Mo Amer, whose story dives into immigration, identity, and a family as they work to map out a secure future.
NPR

'Playground Politica' is an ode to popstar Netta's childhood in Nigeria

Netta is an international pop star. She won the Eurovision Song Contest for her home country of Israel back in 2018, and she's become known for her eye-catching outfits and quirky dance moves. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Netta is an international pop star. She won the Eurovision Song Contest for her...
NPR

After 10 years as an explosive detection dog for the TSA, Eebbers is retiring

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Eebbers the dog has worked his entire life, and after 10 years as an explosive-detection dog for the TSA, he is retiring. He was the oldest working dog in the agency and was assigned to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. He's accomplished a lot in his career, including his recent first-place win in the TSA's cutest canine contest. They threw him a big retirement party, as well as for his handler. Eebbers got a cake shaped like a cartoon bomb and lots of chew toys. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Just a quick warning - this episode does contain mention of pregnancy loss. THOMPSON: The TV cartoon "Bluey" is a hit with young children, but it's also found a devoted following among their parents, who've embraced the show's emotional depth, as well as its messages about creativity, collaboration and learning through play. I'm Stephen Thompson, and today we're talking about "Bluey" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
