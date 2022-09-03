Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
'Trash Talk' Town Hall set for Sept. 14
Confused about new rules requiring trash to be sorted into organics and non-organics?. If so, you are not alone. California's Senate Bill 1383 mandates separating out organic matter from other waste, necessitating a new bin as well as new charges -- a topic likely to interest everyone who has a Waste Management account.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
BHS musicians invited to Pearl Harbor ceremony
Burroughs High School music students have been hard at work the last several months endeavoring to raise more than $80,000 to help defray the costs of an opportunity to perform at a special commemoration held in Hawaii in conjunction with the anniversary of attacks on Pearl Harbor. “This is a...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Sept. 5
Occurred on W Moyer Av. Documenting call. . Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred on S Henry St. Aoa- kitchen. . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred on N Robalo St. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 : ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred. To Other Agency. 04:22 WELFARE CHECK 2209050004. Occurred on N...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 9/6/2022 – 9/9/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of September 6 – September 9, 2022. There will be no work on the state highway system due to the Labor Day...
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
One person was killed in an off-road crash near Lake Isabella
One person was killed on Sunday when they lost control of their off-road vehicle near Lake Isabella.
