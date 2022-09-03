Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
'Trash Talk' Town Hall set for Sept. 14
Confused about new rules requiring trash to be sorted into organics and non-organics?. If so, you are not alone. California's Senate Bill 1383 mandates separating out organic matter from other waste, necessitating a new bin as well as new charges -- a topic likely to interest everyone who has a Waste Management account.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Sept. 5
Occurred on W Moyer Av. Documenting call. . Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred on S Henry St. Aoa- kitchen. . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred on N Robalo St. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 : ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred. To Other Agency. 04:22 WELFARE CHECK 2209050004. Occurred on N...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
BHS musicians invited to Pearl Harbor ceremony
Burroughs High School music students have been hard at work the last several months endeavoring to raise more than $80,000 to help defray the costs of an opportunity to perform at a special commemoration held in Hawaii in conjunction with the anniversary of attacks on Pearl Harbor. “This is a...
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Excessive heat warning issued through Friday
The heat wave continues as an excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service through Friday. Tuesday's temperatures reached 115 degrees with a low of 78, making it the hottest day of the year thus far. On Wednesday, temperatures are going to continue in the three digits at...
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Timeless silhouettes above the boulders
Bob Fallon took this photo of a small herd of California Mule Deer along Old Town Road. Bob was driving along Old Town Road recently when he happened to see these deer, and he stopped his car, and the deer moved up above this rocky outcropping to keep a watchful eye on Bob.
mynewsla.com
Woman With Bipolar Disorder Goes Missing In Rosamond
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Monday circulated a photo of a 42-year-old woman suffering from bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosamond, an unincorporated community in Kern County, near the Los Angeles County line. Katherine Sandra Schunk, who is known to carry a pet rooster with her, is...
One person was killed in an off-road crash near Lake Isabella
One person was killed on Sunday when they lost control of their off-road vehicle near Lake Isabella.
